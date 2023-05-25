The Celtics and Heat are gearing up for Game 5 tonight and bettors can get in on the action with the latest FanDuel NBA promo code offer. This new promotion gives new users the chance to go all in on either team in tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, MA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET CLAIM HERE!

New players can activate this FanDuel NBA promo code offer and claim a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Download the app and place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the Celtics or Heat. A loss on that wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets.

The Heat have the upper hand in the series right now, but Game 5 could be pivotal. Being down 3-1 isn’t ideal for the Celtics, but winning two games in a row would signal serious momentum. FanDuel Sportsbook has a variety of ways to bet on the NBA Playoffs. Here’s a deeper dive into the details behind this no-sweat bet.

Use this link to automatically trigger this FanDuel NBA promo code offer and get a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Celtics-Heat Game 5.

FanDuel NBA Promo Code: Claim $1K No-Sweat Bet

This FanDuel NBA promo is one of the best ways to hit the ground running this weekend. This offer provides bettors with a ton of flexibility going into Game 5 tonight. Place a bet of up to $1,000 on any Celtics-Heat market.

If that bet wins, you take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses on this no-sweat bet will get a full refund in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook. Second chances are rare in sports betting, but this promo qualifies as one.

It’s also worth noting that this offer is applicable to other games like the NHL’s Western Conference Finals, MLB, and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

How to Use This FanDuel NBA Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook and downloading the app is the only way to claim this $1,000 no-sweat bet. For a detailed guide to the sign-up process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to activate this offer. This will bypass the need for a promo code.

to activate this offer. This will bypass the need for a promo code. Choose the state you are located in and create a new account.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on this no-sweat bet for the NBA.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any game, including Celtics vs. Heat tonight.

Anyone who loses that bet will get a refund in bonus bets.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 Odds

The Celtics are heavy favorites as they return to Boston for Game 5. We don’t like to count out Jimmy Butler, but oddsmakers think the Celtics are going to take care of business tonight. Here’s a closer look at the game lines for Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Miami Heat: +8 (-110) // +250 // Over 215 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -8 (-110) // -310 // Under 215 (-110)

Use this link to automatically trigger this FanDuel NBA promo code offer and get a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Celtics-Heat Game 5.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, MA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET CLAIM HERE!

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.