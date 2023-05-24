The Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are squaring off this week for the second time this season. But it’s the first time they’re doing so in the Bronx. New York took two of three at Camden Yards during an early April series. It looked like the O’s were about to take Game 1 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Aaron Judge came to the plate with nobody on, one out, and down a run in the ninth inning. And then, he breathed some life into the Yankees:

One inning later, Anthony Volpe officially helped the Yankees snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with his first career walk-off:

All is well in the Bronx after a win like that, right? It probably was for most fans heading out of Yankee Stadium and back home, except for these people, courtesy of New York Post‘s Jake Brown:

Only in the Bronx after a walk off Yankees win 😂😂😂 WORLDSTARRRR pic.twitter.com/fZtMlMZeZm — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 24, 2023

Maybe they felt inspired by the anniversary of the Yankees-Orioles 1998 brawl from last week. I mean, there were shots landed here, especially with the woman at the end coming back for more before things settled down.

Now, we have no idea why these people decided to start rumbling on the sidewalk. Maybe someone made fun of that Alex Rodriguez jersey, or one of them just looked at the other the wrong way.

It’s good to see that cooler heads ultimately prevailed, and everyone went home. Hopefully, some of those frowns turned back to smiles. Come on, guys — the Yankees just won in dramatic fashion! And they’re still on fire, even after Monday’s breather. They’ve won five in a row, eight of their last 10, and are now 30-20 on the season. And better yet, with a Tampa Bay Rays loss on Tuesday, New York is five games out of first place.

So let’s be happy, everyone! After you ice down your knuckles, of course.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.