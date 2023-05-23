The Yankees took a breather on Monday after a dominant 6-1 road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. Their prize is starting a six-game homestand against the equally red-hot Baltimore Orioles.

New York has climbed out of the AL East basement with a 14-5 record so far in May. They currently sit third with the 31-16 Orioles ahead of them. Here are the probable pitching matchups for this three-game set in the Bronx.

Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Kyle Bradish

Gerrit Cole started the only game New York lost on its most recent road trip, but it wasn’t because of his performance. He scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out six in six shutout innings and enters this start with a 2.01 ERA in 2023. Cole also owns a lifetime 2.33 ERA in 65.2 innings against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish has been good since allowing seven runs in 2.1 innings to the Boston Red Sox on April 25th. He’s 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA over his most recent 22.1 innings, with his last start being his longest of the year thus far (6.2 innings). Bradish faced the Yankees twice last year, allowing five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and eight walks in 9.1 innings.

Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Wells

After a tough outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, Nestor Cortes bounced back against the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on five hits, one walk, and six strikeouts in six innings, all while getting the win. This will be his second start of the year against Baltimore. He also got the win in his first start, allowing two runs over 5.1 frames.

Tyler Wells came into 2023 with a career ERA over 4.00. So far through 52.1 innings this year, though, that number is down at 2.94. His lone loss has come at the hands of the Yankees on April 9th. He allowed four runs on six hits (two homers), no walks, and six strikeouts over six innings.

Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kyle Gibson

After coughing up seven runs to the Rays, Clarke Schmidt bounced back in Cincy by allowing two runs on five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in five innings. He’s started one game against Baltimore, which was earlier this year at Camden Yards. The O’s touched him up for four runs on five hits and three walks in 3.1 innings.

Kyle Gibson is fresh off a seven-inning performance against Toronto in which he allowed one run on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. He owns a 6.75 lifetime ERA across 50.2 innings against the Yankees. However, this will be Gibson’s first start against New York since 2019.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.