Aaron Judge tied it in the ninth inning, and then rookie Anthony Volpe won it in the tenth.

With runners on the corners and one out, New York’s young shortstop hit Baltimore righty Bryan Baker’s fastball deep enough to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored from third and sealed a 6-5 win.

It was a great win for both the team and Volpe individually. Not only did the Yankees trail 4-0 at one point on the back of a bad start from Gerrit Cole, but Volpe himself was 0 for 4 on the night. New York has also won five straight and is now just five games out of first place.

Both teams face off again Wednesday when lefty “Nasty” Nestor Cortes faces Orioles righty Tyler Wells. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

