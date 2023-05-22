We know Steve Cohen will spend money like George Steinbrenner. We do not know yet if he will fire people like The Boss. And, with Gary Sanchez’s recent promotion, we must wonder if the current Mets owner will share another trait with the late former Yankees owner: Trolling the crosstown rival.

Steinbrenner pulled Joe Torre, Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry off the Amazin’ scrapheap. He clowned the Wilpons by hauling in his own clubhouse furniture during the 2000 Subway Series. Willie Randolph was at the All-Star Game getting an ovation 10 minutes after being fired over the Pacific Ocean. Et cetera.

It would be tremendous content if Cohen now works to tweak the Bombers whenever possible. Sanchez is a great start. Maybe Clint Frazier finds his way to Queens next. Joey Gallo is likely a non-starter, unfortunately.

Side note: Sanchez actually caught the ball on Sunday! From The Post:

He also didn’t make any of the mistakes behind the plate that turned him into a much-criticized defensive liability.

(…)

Before he closed out the game catching old Yankees’ batterymate Dave Robertson, Sanchez guided Max Scherzer through six scoreless innings when the ace was forced to rely on a higher percentage of curveballs because of a split thumb callus.

“He made me look good, just the type of pitcher that he is — a Hall of Famer who is able to locate all his pitches pretty easily,” Sanchez said. “I thought it would be a little more difficult, but it wasn’t.”

