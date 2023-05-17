As bad as the Mets have been in recent weeks, at least fans can take solace in having baseball’s best owner in Steve Cohen, right? It’s not like the Wilpons are still running the club. They practically strived for mediocrity.

As we heard and saw during Tuesday night’s game vs. the Rays, fans are fed up with what they’re watching. Steve Cohen is a lifelong Mets fan himself, so you know he also hasn’t enjoyed it. But since he’s in charge, there needs to be an element of patience involved.

When will that run out? You’d have to imagine it’s any day now. What would he like to see happen? We can turn to his Twitter activity for some potential answers.

Check out what his most recent like on the Bird app is:

Honestly, none of these things are outrageous. Omar Narvaez joining Francisco Álvarez would be plenty at the big-league level for the catcher depth chart. Having Tim Locastro back would make it easier to DFA Tommy Pham. Daniel Vogelbach is a fine player, but not what the Mets need right now.

Ronny Mauricio is getting closer to a promotion with each rocket he launches. It’d also be great to have productive and healthy innings from Jose Quintana and Carlos Carrasco. Lastly, while I’m hoping David Peterson can figure things out, he can start by doing that in Syracuse for now.

Cohen isn’t as active on Twitter as he was upon completing his purchase of the Mets a few years ago, but he still makes his rounds. This also isn’t the first time he’s liked an idea on there that he ultimately tried to accomplish.

We’ll see what happens over the coming days and weeks. If New York keeps underperforming, we can hope more change (outside of promoting Mark Vientos) is on the way. At least we know that Cohen hears us, and maybe even agrees with some of the hypothetical moves being proposed.

