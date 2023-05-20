There are three NY Preakness betting promos you can use for the second leg of the Triple Crown. We have links that customers can use on DRF Bets, TwinSpires, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

The DRF welcome bonus starts with a $250 deposit match bonus. You can also claim a $10 bonus bet and ten free past performances. TwinSpires has a $200 sign-up bonus, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a $20 no-sweat bet.

The second jewel of the Triple Crown is at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Post time is set for 7:01 pm ET. Mage is the favorite, who won the Kentucky Derby just two weeks ago. Handicappers can use these betting apps to place a variety of bets on Saturday and find additional bonuses.

Here are each of the NY Preakness betting promos and how to get started.

DRF Bets: Sign up here and make a $250 deposit. You will receive $250 in bonus bets, a $10 bonus bet, and ten free past performances.

TwinSpires: Register here to claim the TwinSpires promo code. For every $400 wagered, $100 in bonus bets will be released into your account. Wager $800 in the next 30 days to unlock the entire $200 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Click here to sign up on FanDuel. You will be directed to a $1K no-sweat bet that can be used for sports betting. Proceed to the racebook to pass this offer for the $20 no-sweat bet on the Preakness. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund.

NY Preakness Betting Promos: Handicapping Tools & Types of Wagers

On these horse betting apps, you can find a variety of handicapping tools to help you decide on who to bet on. Check out past performances, expert picks, racing news, and much more. Here are the different wagers you can place on the Preakness.

Win: Selecting a horse to finish 1 st .

. Place: Selecting a horse to finish at least 2 nd .

. Show: Selecting a horse to finish at least 3 rd .

. Exacta: Picking the top two horses.

Trifecta: Picking the top three horses.

Superfecta: Picking the top four horses.

Meet the Jockeys for the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes

The jockeys for the Preakness are some of the best in the business. Learn a little more about each one before placing your bets.

John Velazquez: From Puerto Rico. Has ran in the Preakness 12 times, but has yet to win. Sheldon Russell: The 36-year-old has vast experience racing in Maryland. Javier Castellano: With over 5,600 wins, he is one of the top jockeys in history. Jaime Rodriguez: Making his first Preakness start on Saturday. Joel Rosario: In eight appearances, he has four 2nd place finishes in the Preakness. Feargal Lynch: Originally from Northern Ireland, he now spends much of his time in Maryland. Irad Ortiz Jr.: Yet to win Preakness, but is the top earner to far this year among jockeys. Luis Saez: At 30 years old, he has been in the top four nationally for wins the past four years.

