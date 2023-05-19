After an interesting and very entertaining series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, the Yankees’ road trip will conclude in Cincinnati with a three-game set vs. the Reds. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Ben Lively

After a handful of more encouraging appearances, things blew up for Clark Schmidt in his last start against the Rays. He lasted just 4.2 innings while allowing seven runs on six hits, three walks, and five strikeouts. This will be his first career appearance against the Reds.

Ben Lively has a 1.69 ERA so far this season, but it’s come in 5.1 innings. This will be his first start of 2023, and his first big-league start since 2018 while with the Phillies. He tossed 2.1 innings in his first appearance, followed by three more in his second. This will be his first career start against the Yankees.

Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Luke Weaver

We don’t yet have official word on the Yankees’ starter for Game 2. Once we get it, that information will be updated right here.

Through his first four starts of 2023, Luke Weaver had given up at least four earned runs each time he took the mound. He ended that streak on May 14th against the Marlins by allowing one run on seven hits, one walk, and six strikeouts in 5.1 innings. This start will be the first time he’s ever faced the Yankees.

Sunday at 11:35 a.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Hunter Greene

Morning starts aren’t Luis Severino’s favorite thing in the world. But my guess is he’ll deal with it since this one is happening in the big leagues and not in Triple-A. This will be Sevy’s first start of the year after beginning 2023 on the injured list. Through 19 starts and 102 innings last season, the right-hander went 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 112 strikeouts.

Hunter Greene’s last outing was a bit of a weird one. He struck out eight Rockies hitters in four innings, which is good. However, it was accompanied by six earned runs allowed on nine hits (two homers), and a walk. The hard-thrower has completed at least five innings five times in nine opportunities so far this season.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.