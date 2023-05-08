Luis Severino? Probably not an aficionado of “The Office.”

The Yankees right-hander moaned about how his rehab process is being handled before Sunday’s meltdown loss to the Rays. Severino, who has yet to pitch this season due to a lat sprain, thinks the team is slow-playing things. Among other grievances.

From NJ.com:

The often-injured right-hander is unhappy that he was forced to pitch in a simulated game last Friday instead of going through with a scheduled rehab start.

Severino also is not thrilled that the Yankees have him scheduled to pitch Wednesday morning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He wants his outing changed to Thursday night so that he doesn’t have to spend a night in Scranton or drive there from New York early Wednesday morning.

(…)

“Wednesday, the only (Yankees’ affiliate) who is home is Scranton and they play at 11:30 (in the morning),” Severino said. “I’m not thrilled about pitching in an 11:30 game. I don’t want to stay in Scranton (the night before) and I don’t want to drive at 6 in the morning. So hopefully (pushing it back) one day is not going to be a big deal.”

Even worse: The game in question actually starts at 11 a.m.

Anyway, give me a break. I once had to wake up early to drive to Scranton AND ended up spending the night for work. And I did it. Marriott points are Marriott points, man. This is what being an adult is about. Severino should just suck it up and try to get Kei Igawa’s old driver on the phone.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Michael Kay’s temper has generated another unflattering headline

• We might eventually see Jasson Dominguez with Yankees this year

• As Matt Harvey retires from baseball, relive 9 unforgettable Mets moments

• Is Mets’ Max Scherzer cooked? 4 concerning stats amid rough start

• Someone illicitly dumped 500 pounds of pasta in New Jersey

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.