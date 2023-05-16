If you’re a Mets fan, then you’ve probably interacted with The 7 Line in some way, shape, or form. Whether it’s by buying a piece of merch, sitting with The 7 Line Army during a game, or tailgating with them before heading into the park.

As they do every year, they’re hitting the road for a number of Mets away games in 2023. The tour will take a stop in Philadelphia for a matchup between New York and the Phillies on June 24th. The squad was there last August, and it was a little extra special because “The General” threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Why? Well, I’m not sure why they would allow such a thing to happen, but it did. To make matters worse for Philly fans, they even let him wear Mets gear while making his pitch:

😂😂😂 “The Phillies had their building taken over in such a pathetic way that a Met fan wearing a Mets jersey that said General on the back threw out the first pitch” – @EvanRobertsWFAN @craigcartonlive @CartonRoberts @T7LAGeneral @The7LineArmy pic.twitter.com/3hHyZb7lCc — The 7 Line (@The7Line) August 22, 2022

Needless to say, the people who reside in the City of Brotherly Love weren’t happy about it (and rightfully so). Surely, there would be no way the Phillies would do something like this again, right? Right?!

Wrong. According to The 7 Line, the organization is once again letting them throw out the ceremonial first pitch when they’re at the Bank next month. However, there are more rules attached this time around:

🚨BREAKING: 🚨The Phillies ARE LETTING US throw out the ceremonial first pitch again, but they're cracking down on the attire this year. No Mets stuff, but the perk remains. Don't have to wear Phillies gear, just not Mets or T7LA. https://t.co/c6OlUkxjBd — The 7 Line (@The7Line) May 14, 2023

Maybe this is part of the reason why the Mets went 14-5 and mostly dominated the Phillies in their head-to-head matchups last year. And yea, I know the Phillies are defending NL champs, but come on. New York owned them in 2022. Within those 14 wins was the franchise’s second-ever no-hitter (yes, combined no-nos count in my book), and a couple of crazy late-game comebacks.

But once again, I need to ask… why are they letting someone from a Mets fan group throw out the first pitch at a Phillies home game? That just makes no sense to me.

When the Mets head to Philly, it’ll be their second head-to-head matchup in 2023. Their first will happen at Citi Field from May 30-June 1. Let’s hope New York has their act together by then.

We can be sure of one thing, at least — no Phillies fans will be tossing out the ceremonial first pitch. Mets owner Steve Cohen likes to have fun, but the man has his limits.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.