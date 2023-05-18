FOCO

It has been a few years since Snoopy took his name* off the annual GiantsJets preseason game. But he is back on the local sports scene.

FOCO has released limited edition Snoopy bobbleheads from its Peanuts Collection that depict him playing for all 30 Major League teams, including the Mets and Yankees. You can purchase on by following this link. Foco is producing 150 of each bobblehead.

A great touch: No last name when Snoopy is playing for the Bombers!

* — or MetLife stopped licensing the intellectual property

FOCO

MORE ON ESNY:
Yankees fans are stuck with Aaron Boone, says Hal Steinbrenner
Mets promote Mark Vientos, who should play every day
Knicks have reached fork in road. Can they get to next level?
Gleyber Torres has become net-negative for Yankees
WFAN is still kicking ESPN Radio New York’s ass

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR