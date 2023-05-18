Before the Lakers and Nuggets tip-off Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, eligible customers can lock in the latest “Bet $1, Get $200” bet365 bonus code promotion to score an automatic bonus with just a buck.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, OH, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

The no-brainer “Bet $1, Get $200” bet365 bonus code offer is available for all first-time bettors in Colorado and other approved states. Players will earn $200 in bonus bets after wagering at least $1 on Lakers-Nuggets, MLB, or another available sport on bet365.

The Nuggets avoided a massive collapse on Tuesday to beat the Lakers 132-126. Denver is a 5.5-point home favorite for Game 2, while the game’s over/under is up to 226.5. When you join bet365, any $1 wager on the spread, point total, or another game-related prop will return an automatic $200 in bonus bets. The same applies to a $1+ bet on MLB or the Panthers-Hurricanes Eastern Conference Finals opener.

Sign up through our bet365 bonus code links here and score the incredible “Bet $1, Get $200″ welcome offer for Lakers-Nuggets and more.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Unlock $200 Bonus Bet Payout for Lakers-Nuggets

Colorado is one of only four states that can access bet365, joining Ohio, New Jersey, and Virginia. But the exclusivity is why bet365 can create welcome offers like the “Bet $1, Get $200.” After all, only so many people can get $200 in bonus bets after wagering as little as $1.

Use our promo links to activate bet365′s “Bet $1, Get $200″ welcome offer. Register, deposit, and place $1 or more on Game 2 of Lakers-Nuggets or another appropriate betting market (MLB, NHL, etc.). Any $1 wager on an eligible prop automatically returns $200 in bonus bets, the equivalent of a 200-to-1 payout. Plus, bettors will still earn cash winnings after a victory.

Bet365 Bonus Code Activation Instructions

Prospective players in CO and elsewhere have a limited window to secure $200 in bonus bets. Follow our instructions below to trigger the “Bet $1, Get $200″ deal tonight:

here to trigger our bet365 bonus code links. The links activate the bonus code on your behalf. Clickto trigger our bet365 bonus code links. The links activate the bonus code on your behalf.

Enter your name, email address, and other essential account information.

Deposit at least $10 using one of bet365′s approved banking methods.

Place $1+ cash on any eligible betting market, like Lakers-Nuggets.

Receive $200 in bonus bets after your stake settles, regardless of the outcome. Winners also still earn cash profit in addition to bonus bets.

Instant Payout for Lakers-Nuggets ML Bettors

The Western Conference Finals continue on Thursday night. But before betting on either team to win Game 2, opt into the NBA Early Payout Offer.

The Early Payout Offer is one of several in-app promotions for new and existing bet365 customers. A cash wager on the Lakers or Nuggets to win will automatically settle as a victory if your team leads by at least 20 points during the game.

Nuggets moneyline bettors experienced the Early Payout power on Tuesday. Denver led by as many as 21 points in the second half but saw its lead dwindle to three points with under four minutes remaining. If LA had completed the comeback and stole Game 1, the Nuggets ML would still have produced cash winnings.

Click here to lock in the no-brainer “Bet $1, Get $200” bet365 bonus code offer for Lakers-Nuggets, MLB, and more.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambling.