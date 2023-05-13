Start the weekend off right by activating this DraftKings MLB promo code offer. New bettors can hit the ground running with a guaranteed victory. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this exclusive offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, MA, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings MLB promo code offer will have the chance to lock up $150 in bonus bets instantly. Sign up and place a $5+ wager on any MLB game to lock in this offer.

There are tons of options on the table for baseball fans today. Even though the NBA and NHL Playoffs are still going on, baseball is starting to take center stage. DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the ante for bettors this weekend. Don’t sleep on the chance to grab $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. Remember, new players who grab this offer will have a nice head start.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings MLB promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings MLB Promo Code Unlocks $150 in Bonus Bets

This DraftKings MLB promo is one way for bettors to secure an easy victory. Instead of taking a chance on the games today, bet $5 on any MLB team to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. That’s not a typo. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on this offer.

Bettors who claim this promo will have a head start. Winners will receive six $25 bonus bets that can be used on other MLB games, the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and more.

This DraftKings promo is currently available to first-time depositors in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

How to Claim This DraftKings MLB Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for new bettors to sign up and start reaping the rewards of this DraftKings MLB promo. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets.

Although bettors can sign up and play on a computer, we recommend downloading the easy-to-use app. Anyone with a compatible iOS or Android device can get in on the action.

It’s also worth noting that DraftKings is also a must-go-to for the best current NBA betting odds.

What Games to Bet on Today

The MLB action starts this afternoon and goes all day. Bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook can place same game parlays on any of the available matchups today. In fact, new and existing users can opt for a 100% profit boost on an MLB same game parlay. This is one way to go all in on baseball this weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on the diamond.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings MLB promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, MA, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.