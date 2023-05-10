The Mets finished a short (and uninspiring) homestand against the Rockies on Sunday with a 13-6 loss. New York had Monday off to stew in the fact that they’ve sunken below .500 for the first time since early April. Their latest opportunity to get right in the standings started on Tuesday against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Apparently, it’s customary for teams to fly to their next destination right after a game, even with an off day in between. That didn’t happen, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Mets instead stayed home Sunday night and flew to Cincy on Monday.

We don’t know the exact reasoning, but it sounds like there are plenty from the way he worded this tweet:

The Mets traveled to Cincinnati yesterday on the off day, a departure from the normal protocol of leaving right after the game. Among the factors cited to me … let's just say Cincinnati is not a preferred road city of the players. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 9, 2023

Come on, Mike — we need details! Maybe not all of them, but some — or even one — would be appreciated.

I haven’t spent nearly as much time in Cincinnati as Mets players have, but I did go there for a Reds game a few years ago. The good and bad parts felt like any other city. We hit up a local brewery that had plenty of strong beer and cornhole, as well, so Cincy is OK in my book. I’d imagine that’s not what the Mets are looking to do on their off day, though.

New York took two of three from the Reds at Great American Ball Park last July. They’ll have to win their next two games on Wednesday and Thursday to repeat that performance. A late-game comeback fell just short Tuesday night, as they lost 7-6 and dropped to 17-19 on the season.

All of the typical issues were apparent again, too. With Max Scherzer scratched from his start, David Peterson lasted just 3.1 innings. The Mets were down 3-0 after two innings and 7-1 after five. Once Francisco Lindor brought New York back within one with a two-run homer, the Mets left the bases loaded in the eighth inning before a scoreless ninth.

This script is getting old. And even if the boys don’t want to spend any extra time in Cincy, they might as well win some ballgames while they’re there.

