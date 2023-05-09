max scherzer mets
The Mets are in Cincinnati for a three-game set against the Reds. It’s a chance for them to finally right the ship, especially since the probable pitching matchups have Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Kodai Senga lined up to take the mound.

But he won’t be. Mike Puma of the New York Post broke news on Monday afternoon of Scherzer dealing with a scapula injury. Within that article came the following quote that has made its way around the interwebs:

Just don’t break. I’m trying like hell not to join the IL. I’m fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues and no one cares if you’re hurt. You’ve got to go out there and perform, so I get it.

It sounds like Scherzer’s injury was getting better, but some of the quotes didn’t sound overly promising. Then, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo offered this reassuring tweet:

As we approach Tuesday evening’s series opener — which Scherzer is scheduled to start — we got more unsettling news. David Peterson, the hurler New York recently sent down to Triple-A to find his footing again, was scratched from his start for Syracuse. Oh, and he traveled to Cincinnati in case the Mets need a starting pitcher.

So, what the heck gives? Is this injury to Scherzer’s scapula getting better or getting worse? According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the veteran right-hander is apparently dealing with some other kind of ailment:

The Mets have since announced that Scherzer is getting scratched from his start with neck spasms:

Woof, man. Sounds like it could be a lot worse, but this also isn’t necessarily an ideal scenario. The one thing Max Scherzer needs right now is continuity in his routine that comes with being in the rotation. That’s the only way he’ll have a good shot at getting back to the levels of performance people expect from him.

You’d have to imagine Scherzer did everything imaginable to make his scheduled start. But at this rate, he might as well not risk landing on the Injured List for a prolonged period of time.

