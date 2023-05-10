Step into the action with the latest Caesars promo code offer and go big on the NBA Playoffs this week. With two games on the schedule tonight, basketball fans have multiple options.

Caesars promo code ESNYXLFULL is the key to unlocking a trio of bonuses. New users can get a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits with the “Full Caesar” promotion.

This is a unique promotion because it offers new bettors short-term and long-term membership benefits. This $1,250 first bet is a way to go big on the NBA Playoffs, but Tier Credits and Reward Credits are the way to secure long-term membership benefits.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most well-known brands in the industry. This new promotion can be a stepping stone for bettors as they start off with a big-time bet on the NBA Playoffs. Here’s a deeper dive into the details behind this creative offer.

Click here and apply Caesars promo code ESNYXLFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion with a $1,250 first bet.

Ceasars Promo Code: $1,250 First Bet, Other Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for bettors ahead of tonight’s games. First things first, every new player will have their first bet on the NBA Playoffs backed up. In other words, place a real money wager of up to $1,250 on the NBA.

If that initial wager loses, players will receive an instant refund in bonus bets. Essentially, this Caesars promo is providing new players with a second chance to win big.

Additionally, all new players will receive Tier Credits and Reward Credits. These will help bettors unlock exclusive perks at physical Caesars locations. These perks could include dining packages, hotel benefits, and more.

Claiming This Caesars Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

This Caesars promo is available for first-time depositors. New bettors can sign up from a computer or mobile device, but the easy-to-use app is our recommended option. Sign up by following the simple steps below:

Click here, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code ESNYXLFULL.

Make a new account and deposit cash into this account through any of the available payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NBA game tonight. If that bet loses, bettors will receive a refund in bonus bets.

Receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as well.

Other Boosts for the NBA Playoffs

Although the “Full Caesar” promotion is only available to new players, all bettors on Caesars Sportsbook can take advantage of tonight’s daily odds boosts. Here are a few of the options available for Knicks vs. Heat and Warriors vs. Lakers:

Heat Win & Jimmy Butler Over 29.5 Points: +325

Jalen Brunson & Julius Randle Each Over 24.5 Points: +300

Draymond Green Over 9.5 Points & Over 9.5 Rebounds: +600

LeBron James Over 29.5 Points & Anthony Davis Over 19.5 Points: +300

Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson Each Over 24.5 Points: +200

