Massachusetts sports fans can bet four digits on a game like 76ers-Celtics or Red Sox-Braves without sweating a loss, thanks to a BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer that unlocks $1,000 first bets on the house.

BetMGM Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

First-time users in the Bay State will score the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer through our BetMGM Massachusetts promo code links. Any first bet up to $1,000 will return a full refund in bonus bets after a loss.

Game 5 of 76ers-Celtics tips off Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston has homecourt advantage for what is now a best-of-three second-round series, entering the matchup as a 7.5-point favorite. In addition to Game 5 of Suns-Nuggets, Bay State bettors should also look forward to Red Sox-Braves, where Boston will look to continue its climb up the AL East standings after winning eight of its last nine games.

Join “The King of Sportsbooks” through our BetMGM Massachusetts promo code links here to claim a $1,000 First Bet Offer on the Celtics, Red Sox, and more.

BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code Delivers $1K First Bet for New MA Customers

It’s hard to believe that Massachusetts is already two months into its legal sports betting era. But even as the initial launch excitement has subsided, BetMGM lets eligible MA bettors claim a must-have welcome offer during this epic week for the local teams.

Use the links inside this post to join BetMGM Sportsbook, then head to any betting market to place a bet. The First Bet Offer applies for all first bets up to $1,000, meaning players can wager a grand on the Celtics or Red Sox and still earn a full return in bonus bets.

Having the security of bonus bets helps players take chances on a game they otherwise wouldn’t touch. Now, a $1,000 bet on the Red Sox (+150) to beat the Braves returns $1,000 in bonus bets or $1,500 in cash profit. That’s a much better outlook than cash or nothing.

Instructions for BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

Are you ready to score the $1,000 First Bet Offer on BetMGM? If you’re in Massachusetts, read our step-by-step instructions below to lock in a first bet on BetMGM worth up to a grand:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM Massachusetts promo code links. Don’t worry about entering a specific promo code.

Fill out all required fields, including name and birthday.

Let BetMGM confirm your playing area with a geolocation check.

Use a BetMGM-approved banking method for a cash deposit.

Place up to $1,000 on any betting market, like 76ers-Celtics or Red Sox-Braves.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets after a loss (max. value $1,000). Any victory cancels the First Bet Offer and activates a standard cash payout.

Celtics Lion’s Boost

Every day, BetMGM gives Massachusetts bettors boosted odds on a particular game. Tonight, the King of Sportsbooks used its “Lion’s Boost” on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Celtics.

All MA customers have +290 odds on Tatum and Brown each scoring 25+ points and the Celtics beating the 76ers in Game 5. The same three-leg parlay is +230 without the boost, so there’s a solid value for Bay Staters.

Click here to lock in our BetMGM Massachusetts promo code links for a $1,000 First Bet Offer.

BetMGM Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.