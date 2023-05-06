On this page, you can learn how to bet the Kentucky Derby in New York with the top horse racing apps and welcome bonuses. Follow our links to sign up for TwinSpires, FanDuel, or DraftKings to bet on the greatest two minutes in sports.

TwinSpires is the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby. You can also use FanDuel Racebook for the "Run for the Roses."

Note: Those who use the FanDuel link can go through our landing page to signup. Players can choose the $150 bonus bets on sports, or they can skip the offer, head to racebook, and get a $20 no-sweat first bet on the Kentucky Derby.

On these apps, you can place a variety of wagers and stream races. On Saturday, you can bet on a day full of racing at Churchill Downs, which leads up to the main event at 6:57 pm ET.

Learning How to Bet the Kentucky Derby in New York

New York is home of the Belmont Stakes. But first, a horse has to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes before heading to the Empire State for a chance at the Triple Crown.

The standard bets for the Kentucky Derby include win, place, and show. Bettors can also make exotic wagers such as exactas, trifectas, and superfectas. For these wagers, you must select the top finishers in the race. TwinSpires has handicapping tools, like past performances and expert picks, to help you make your selections.

How to Bet the Kentucky Derby in New York with Welcome Bonuses

Follow these steps to sign up for TwinsSpires.

Download the TwinSpires app and make a deposit with one of the available banking methods. Start wagering on races. You'll receive $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered.

Sign up to use FanDuel Racebook. You will be directed to the bet $5, get $150 bonus on the sportsbook. You can use this, or proceed to the racebook to use a $20 no-sweat bet. Sign up to use DK Horse through DraftKings Sportsbook.

Post Position, Horse, Trainer, & Odds

Hit Show, Brad Cox (30-1) Verifying, Brad Cox (15-1) Two Phil’s, Larry Rivelli (12-1) Confidence Game, Keith Desormeaux (20-1) Tapit Trice, Todd Pletcher (5-1) Kingsbarns, Todd Pletcher (12-1) Reincarnate, Tim Yakteen (50-1) Mage, Gustavo Delgado (15-1) Skinner (Scratch) Practical Move (Scratch) Disarm, Steve Asmussen (30-1) 12 Jace’s Road, Brad Cox (50-1) Sun Thunder, Kenny McPeek. (50-1) Angel of Empire, Brad Cox (8-1) Forte, Todd Pletcher (3-1) (Scratched) Raise Cain, Ben Colebrook (50-1) Derma Sotogake, Hidetaka Otonashi (10-1) Rocket Can, Bill Mott (30-1) Lord Miles (Scratch) Continuar (Scratch) Cyclone Mischief, Dale Romans (30-1) Mandarin Hero, Terunobu Fujita (20-1) Kings Russell, Ron Moquett (50-1)

Pletcher has several of the favorites, including Forte. The colt has won four-straight, with his latest win coming in the Florida Derby. He will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

