Did you think the Mets’ series at Citi Field against the Washington Nationals last week was bad? Well, then what they did (read: didn’t do) in Detroit against the Tigers really takes the cake.

This series began a 13-game stretch where it looked like an opportunity for New York to finally take off and find their identity. Instead, they’re coming back to Flushing with their proverbial tail between their legs after an embarrassing sweep and a 16-16 record. They’ll host a Colorado Rockies team who enters this matchup with a 12-20 record. Their .375 winning percentage is among the worst in the National League.

But of course, they’re facing the Mets, so it could very well be a tough matchup for New York. Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment as manager Buck Showalter’s club tries to take hold of the wheel.

Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Kodai Senga vs. Antonio Senzatela

Even before all the rainouts and doubleheaders over the past week, Kodai Senga was scheduled to get some extra rest. He last pitched on April 26th, and the main hope will be that he can get his walks under control. Senga has allowed at least three free passes in each of his five starts. That includes four walks in each of his last three, equaling a total of 18 in 26 innings.

Antonio Senzatela will be making his first start of 2023 for the Rockies. He went 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 92.1 innings last year. He owns a 2.88 lifetime ERA against the Mets. The hurler has also started two games at Citi Field. Across 10 innings of work, he’s posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.

Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET: Tylor Megill vs. Austin Gomber

Tylor Megill started the second game of New York’s Monday doubleheader against the Braves. It was unfortunate because he was solid for five innings and couldn’t get through the sixth without coughing up the lead. So, there were a lot of positives from his performance, but he was left with a sour taste in his mouth. Saturday will be his first career appearance against Colorado.

Austin Gomber has won two of his six starts so far this year, but he’s also the owner of an eye-popping (not in a good way) 7.57 ERA. He’s allowed 23 earned runs in 27.1 innings this year and the majority of them (19, to be exact) came in three starts. Over his last two appearances (when he earned those victories), he’s actually been quite good. Gomber has allowed just one run on six hits, five walks, and seven strikeouts in 11 innings.

Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Ryan Feltner

At the time of this original writing, the Mets hadn’t announced a starter for Sunday’s finale. Once that information becomes available, we’ll provide an update here. Bartolo Colon is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch, though, so you know he’ll be lobbying to get the start.

After a rough start, Ryan Feltner has also found his stride during his last three turns through Colorado’s rotation. He’s 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 innings during that time. He’s faced the Mets just once in his career. It happened last season at Citi Field. Feltner allowed three runs on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

