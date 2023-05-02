Caesars wants its newest members to enjoy a week of sports they won’t soon forget with their latest registration promotion. A Caesars Sportsbook promo code thanks those individuals for joining with a generous triple bonus.

By entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL, sign-ups automatically receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and two more bonuses. Those two other gifts are a deposit of 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for their new account.

This week is a rather exciting one during which to have a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. There is certainly an abundance of intriguing action on-tap, headlined by some great matchups in the NBA Playoffs. Placing that initial wager unlocks the 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. When you earn enough Reward Credits, they can be redeemed for rewards, such as spa packages and dining vouchers. The Tier Credits help the bettor move up from one player status to the next. Specifically, each new tier provides you with upgraded gameplay perks.

To lay claim to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How It Works

Caesars Sportsbooks catered its latest registration promotion to NBA fans. In fact, this promotion promises three bonuses to today’s sign-ups, the first of which is perfect for tonight’s games. Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL promises NBA fans (and everyone else) this three-pronged welcome package. The package features a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, valid on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport. That wager also unlocks two more bonuses. Those two additional perks, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, were discussed above.

Your $1,250 first bet on Caesars works with any wager type in any sport, including tonight’s NBA playoff games. If your pick wins, the sportsbook pays you out in cash form with withdrawable funds you control immediately. However, if your initial wager loses, you receive a full refund from Caesars up to $1,250. That reimbursement populates as a bonus bet matching the initial wager amount (up to $1,250). As a result, the new patron gets to place a second wager without any additional investment or risk.

ATS Trends to Know in Tonight’s NBA Playoff Games

On paper, we have four evenly matched semifinals series on our hands in the NBA right now. Denver jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over Phoenix at Ball Arena. The Heat and Sixers pulled off road upsets at the Knicks and Celtics, respectively, in their Game 1s. The Lakers and Warriors will get underway tonight. That Game 1 follows Game 2 of the Miami-New York series this evening.

This page’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a first bet on Caesars valid in any of these games. For those signing up today and considering making their initial wager in one of tonight’s contests, we included some relevant ATS trends:

Miami has covered six straight games on one day’s rest.

New York has only dropped two of its last nine games against teams with above .500 records.

The Heat have covered 12 of their last 17 games at the Knicks.

Los Angeles has covered just two of its last seven outings following a SU victory.

Golden State is just 2-6 ATS in its last eight games following a SU win by 11+ points.

The Lakers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games in this head-to-head series.

Straightforward Process Utilizes Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Tonight’s two NBA games tip off at 7:30p ET and 10p ET. Therefore, by registering now, you can deploy your first bet on Caesars on those games, if you wish. After all, Caesars did a tremendous job in constructing this promotion. You can create your new account and secure your bonus in a matter of minutes, in fact. To do so, you can utilize the four-step guide laid out here:

Firstly, begin by clicking here and inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL when prompted.

and inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code when prompted. Secondly, register a first-time Caesars account by providing some pieces of personal information. To clarify, this is just standard registration fare, meaning your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, you can make your initial deposit which must be at least $10, but should cover your first bet.

Lastly, place your first bet on Caesars, receiving a bonus bet up to $1,250 if it loses.

Enjoy this impressive offer in: WY, WV, VA, TN, PA, NY, NJ, MI, LA, KS, IN, IL, IA, CO, AZ.

