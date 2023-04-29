The latest FanDuel MLB promo code offer is setting bettors up with a huge boost for baseball this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on the games, lock in a guaranteed win with this new offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, MA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet $5, Get $150

BONUS BETS! CLAIM HERE!

New players who access this FanDuel MLB promo code offer can win $150 in bonus bets. Create an account, download the app, and place a $5+ wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Although the game you choose doesn’t really matter with this promo, there are plenty of options on the table for bettors. Remember, whether or not your team wins or loses won’t matter when it comes to these bonus bets. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving baseball fans the chance to start off hot. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure a no-brainer win today.

Click this link to enable this FanDuel MLB promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel MLB Promo Code: How to Claim This Offer

Remember, this offer is only for first-time depositors on FanDuel Sportsbook and it is only available in the app. New players can get in on the action by following the walkthrough below:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a promo code. Set up a new user profile by filling in the required fields with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 through any of the available payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is available via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ bet on any MLB game today to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Bet $5, Win $150 With This FanDuel MLB Promo Code

Betting on baseball isn’t always easy, but it can be with this FanDuel MLB promo. Bettors only need to place a $5+ wager on any MLB game to reap the rewards of $150 in bonus bets. It’s also worth noting that these bonus bets convert instantly. There is no need for bettors to sweat out that original wager.

This sets bettors up with extra bonus bets to use over the course of the next week. Obviously, there are going to be MLB games all day, but there are other options on FanDuel Sportsbook. Between the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are multiple options for bettors.

Betting on MLB This Weekend

The 2023 MLB season is starting to heat up as we approach May. Bettors can bet on the games with the spread, total runs, moneyline, player props, and a combination of different markets in same game parlays. The FanDuel Sportsbook app has tons of different options for baseball fans.

Additionally, check out the promotions page in the app. Bettors can opt into a 50% MLB profit boost for any game on Saturday or Sunday. This is just another way to win big on baseball with FanDuel Sportsbook this weekend.

Click this link to enable this FanDuel MLB promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $150 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, MA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet $5, Get $150

BONUS BETS! CLAIM HERE!

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.