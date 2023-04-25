The best BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer for the NBA Playoffs unlocks a massive first bet. If you have yet to sign up for BetMGM in the Bay State, you can activate this offer by following our links. No code is required during registration.

BetMGM Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Place a bet up to $1,000 on any NBA game with the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code. You will get a bonus bet refund if this wager loses.

The “King of Sportsbooks” is a great option for betting on the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are additional promotions available on the BetMGM app after the welcome bonus, which currently includes a free contest for the NFL Draft.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code to place a bet up to $1K on an NBA game. If it loses, you will receive a bonus bet refund.

Bet on Hawks vs. Celtics with the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code

The Celtics can move on to the second round in the Eastern Conference with a win on Tuesday night. They are 13-point favorites at home. This first bet offer can be applied to a wager on any market, such as a player prop. You can find point totals for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Trae Young, and other players in the game.

Also, the Nuggets can clinch with a win against the Timberwolves. Denver is favored by 9.5 points on BetMGM Sportsbook. Then, it will be the Clippers vs. Suns (-12.5). The large spread reflects the absence of Kawhi Leonard in game five.

BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks $1K First Wager

You can quickly create an account on BetMGM and begin betting on the NBA, NHL, and more. The app allows you to select your favorite teams, making it easy to find odds for the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Follow our guide to use the best available welcome bonus.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code and register for an account. Provide the needed info to confirm your age and identity. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. You can place bets from within the MA state lines. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, such as online banking. Place a bet up to $1,000 on any game.

If you lose this wager, BetMGM will instantly give you a bonus bet refund. Losing wagers over $50 will receive five bonus bets in return, with each one being 20% of the first wager.

More NHL & MLB Betting Options on BetMGM

BetMGM Sportsbook has an easy parlay builder, allowing you to create a unique parlay with multiple markets. This can be used for the NHL, MLB, and many other sports. You can find odds for soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, and much more. All of your bets will go toward earning points for BetMGM Rewards, which you can exchange for a variety of prizes and discounts for traveling to MGM Resorts.

Click here to activate the best BetMGM Massachusetts promo code and register. New users can bet up to $1,000 on any game this week.

BetMGM Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.