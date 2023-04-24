The Rangers and Devils are gearing up for a pivotal Game 4, but hockey fans can win on the game with this DraftKings promo code offer. Although anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this new promotion is a guarantee.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, MA, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer can bet $5 on either team to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. These bonus bets will convert no matter what happens in Rangers-Devils Game 4.

It’s not every day that sportsbooks give away guaranteed winners, but that’s exactly what players can get here. The Rangers hold the advantage in this series, but the Devils bounced back with an OT win in Game 3. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving bettors a chance to win on tonight’s game no matter what happens on the ice. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big.

Click here to automatically enable this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the Rangers or Devils to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Win $150 in Bonus Bets

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically access this offer. There is no need to input a promo code to lock in these bonus bets. Follow the steps below to get started:

Click here to start the registration process. After being redirected to a registration landing page, create an account.

to start the registration process. After being redirected to a registration landing page, create an account. Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on the Rangers or Devils to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Bet Rangers-Devils With This DraftKings Promo Code

Although this DraftKings promo might seem like it’s too good to be true, it delivers in a huge way. New bettors don’t need to worry about the outcome of the Rangers-Devils tonight. Remember, simply placing a $5+ bet on this game will trigger $200 in bonus bets.

This sets up new players on DraftKings Sportsbook with $150 in bonus bets. Test out the app with house money instead of making a sizable cash deposit. This offer is available in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY).

Other Ways to Bet Rangers-Devils Tonight

While we recommend taking advantage of this offer first and foremost, there are other ways to win on Rangers-Devils on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can grab boosted odds on Patrick Kane to record a point tonight. If he nets a goal or dishes out an assist, bettors will double their money. This market is being boosted from -165 to +100. It’s not often that bettors can get even money on Kane to stuff the stat sheet. Don’t sleep on all the different ways to win on Rangers-Devils Game 4 tonight.

Click here to automatically enable this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the Rangers or Devils to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, MA, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.