Start off the week right by taking advantage of this DraftKings MLB promo. New users who get in on the action with this offer can win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this new promotion.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, MA, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

This DraftKings MLB promo is the key to unlocking $150 in bonus bets. Sign up, make a cash deposit, and place a $5+ bet on any MLB game to lock in this offer.

There are 11 games on tap in MLB tonight. In other words, there are plenty of options for baseball fans. Bettors who take advantage of this new offer will have access to a guaranteed win on any NBA game. DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the stakes for baseball fans. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this exclusive offer.

Click this link to activate this DraftKings MLB promo and win $150 in bonus bets by betting $5+ on any game.

DraftKings MLB Promo: How to Win $150 in Bonus Bets

First things first, let’s dive into the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook. Remember, new players who take advantage of this offer will win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Create a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the available payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any game in MLB tonight. Win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Bet $5, Win $150 With This DraftKings MLB Promo

This DraftKings MLB promo is as straightforward as it gets. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets. That’s all there is to it.

Next up, bettors will have an extra $150 in bonus bets to use on other MLB games, the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and more. Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports, but this new promotion is bucking that trend.

New players can sign up and take advantage of this DraftKings promo in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Other MLB Boosts and Bonuses

The promos page in the DraftKings Sportsbook app is the best place to go for other MLB boosts and bonuses this week. There is currently an MLB same game parlay bet and get offer for players. Claim this offer and go big on any MLB game today with a same game parlay. Although parlays can be tough to win, they offer outstanding payouts for bettors who get it right. Sign up and start winning on MLB with these great offers.

Click this link to activate this DraftKings MLB promo and win $150 in bonus bets by betting $5+ on any game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, MA, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.