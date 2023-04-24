A loaded sports slate is set for this week and the Caesars promo code NY bettors will need for a huge offer is ESNYXLFULL. Our promo code activates a promo that will back your first cash wager with up to $1,250 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Sports bettors who unlock this Caesars promo code NY offer will have two chances to earn their first win. If the initial cash wager loses, players will earn a second chance with bonus bets.

The NBA and NHL Playoffs have plenty of games set for this week. If you’re a baseball or soccer fan, you’re in luck as well. Caesars’ new user offer is available for use on any game in any sports league. Plus, new players will also earn a bundle of perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

Secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars with our Caesars promo code NY offer when you click here.

Caesars Promo Code NY Offer Brings $1,250 Bet On Caesars for Any Game This Week

Players who register via our links will apply promo code ESNYXLFULL. That’s the Caesars promo code NY bettors must apply to earn the Full Caesar offer. This includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars to use on any betting market, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These credits accumulate over time and can be used for hotel stays, dining, entertainment experiences, and more.

The headline part of the offer, however, is the $1,250 first bet. You could, for example, wager $1,100 on LeBron James to record a double-double or the Lakers to win their game outright on Monday night. If the bet wins, you’ll earn cash winnings and your stake back. If it loses, you’ll get another shot via a refund in bonus bets.

How to Access This Caesars Promo Code NY Offer

In order to take advantage of this Caesars promo code NY offer, you’ll need to sign up for an account. The entire process should only take a couple of minutes to complete. Here’s how to register today:

Click here to apply the Caesars promo code NY bettors need.

to apply the Caesars promo code NY bettors need. Input your name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Add at least $10 to your account via any of the available deposit methods.

Choose any game this week.

Wager up to $1,250 on any betting market.

If your first cash wager settles as a loss, you will secure bonus bets worth up to $1,250. In the event that your first bet wins, however, you’ll get back your initial wager plus a cash profit.

Monday Night Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has an extensive list of odds boosts available for all new and existing players to take advantage of. This list can grow as the start of games in various sports leagues nears. Here are some of Monday’s best boosts:

Bucks Cover -7.5 Spread & Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 29.5 Points (+300)

LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Ja Morant Each Over 24.5 Points (+325)

Mika Zibanejad Scores Goal & Records Assist (+400)

Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo Each Over 24.5 Points (+425)

Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton & Brook Lopez Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+500)

D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves & Rui Hachimura Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+500)

Rangers, Lightning, Jets & Avalanche All Win (+950)

Click here and use our code ESNYXLFULL to activate this Caesars promo code NY offer today.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.