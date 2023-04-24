Register with the current bet365 bonus code offer to unlock bonus bets for NBA and NHL games this week. New customers in Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, and New Jersey can activate this welcome offer by signing up through our links, which will apply the promo code for you.

Place a $1 wager on any NBA game after signing up with the bet365 bonus code. Win or lose, you will get $200 in bonus bets to use this week.

These bonus bets can be used for the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, or any MLB games. Bet365 has been growing in popularity in US states because of the betting options and daily odds boosts.

Click to activate the bet365 bonus code and place a $1 bet on any game this week to gain $200 in bonus bets.

Top Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA & NHL Action

Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to return for the Bucks on Monday night, which has slightly increased the spread. The Bucks are now 7.5-point favorites in Game 4, which is a game they need to win after falling down 2-1 in the series against the Heat. Later, the Lakers will play Game 4 against the Grizzlies. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite.

In the NHL, there are four games on Monday night. Each series is 2-1, including the Avalanche vs. Kraken. You can find live odds during the games, which gives you a great chance to hedge pregame bets. The Bruins are the current favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Unlock $200 with the Bet365 Bonus Code

It doesn’t take long to create an account and start betting with the bet365 Sportsbook app. Take these steps to use the top welcome bonus.

Click to activate the bet365 bonus code and register. Enter the required info to verify your age and identity. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Bets can be made from within your state’s lines. Deposit $10 or more using an available banking method, such as PayPal. Place a $1 wager on any game.

It doesn’t matter if this bet wins or loses. You will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on the NBA, NHL, or any other sport on bet365.

Odds Boosts for the NBA Playoffs on Monday

Select a matchup on bet365 to find a list of odds boosts. Many of these are same-game parlays, and you also have the option of creating your own. Here are some of the boosts that you can find for the NBA games on Monday. Similar options are available for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bucks win + Lakers win (+121)

Bucks win + Khris Middleton scores 20 or more points + Brook Lopez has 10 or more rebounds (+1100)

Heat win + Jimmy Butler scores 20 or more points + Bam Adebayo has 10 or more rebounds (+500)

Lakers win + LeBron James scores 25 or more points + Anthony Davis has 15 or more rebounds (+333)

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores the first basket in the Grizzlies vs. Lakers game (+450)

Sign up to activate the bet365 bonus bonus code. Make a $1 wager on any game to unlock $200 in bonus bets.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.