The Mets are preparing to wrap up their three-game set at Dodger Stadium Wednesday afternoon by facing old friend, Noah Syndergaard. Apparently, another old friend followed them from Oakland to watch the game.

During the first night of New York’s 10-game road trip, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling discussed how a possum kicked them out of their original broadcast booth. Despite that plaguing the best TV announcers in baseball, Gare and Ronnie still had fun watching the Mets sweep the Athletics. They even enjoyed an impromptu karaoke session in the process.

Going from the RingCentral Coliseum to Dodger Stadium is a tremendous upgrade. Unfortunately, it didn’t prevent another possum from making an appearance inside the stadium:

There is a possum on the loose in the top deck at Dodger Stadium. Workers trying to catch it. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 19, 2023

At least people were trying to catch the possum and remove it from Chavez Ravine. The powers that be in Oakland don’t care and are just letting it settle in.

There are a dozen Dodger Stadium workers chasing a possum in the upper deck right now. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 19, 2023

I’m very much looking forward to comments from the booth later this afternoon about these developments:

That's what Gare gets for saying "no wildlife problems here" in the open last night. https://t.co/WgpZNbaGS0 — Metstradamus (@Metstradamus) April 19, 2023

The Mets are continuing their West Coast road trip by heading back up to the Bay for a four-game set against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Their hope will be to finish off a winning road trip, but now there’s more at stake.

Could they possibly go 3-for-3 when it comes to having a possum in the stadium while they’re visiting? That sounds crazy just to say out loud, but it’s a distinct possibility now. At least New York can be prepared for it the next time a West Coast swing is on the schedule.

