As the Mets found a way to beat the Athletics to sweep their three-game set in Oakland, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling were on the call in the PIX11 booth. Not the original visiting team’s booth, but that’s a conversation for another day.

The Mets’ SNY Twitter account caught Pete Alonso enjoying some music in the dugout after his game-tying ninth-inning home run. It was classic Pete, too:

Pete is a mood pic.twitter.com/KZ0CvH4rUE — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 16, 2023

He wasn’t the only one enjoying some tunes during a break. Gare and Ronnie engaged in an impromptu karaoke session once “The Joker” from Steve Miller Band hit their eardrums:

Now THIS is a mood. Commercial break duet from Ron and Gary in Oakland. Sound on 🔊 https://t.co/ld02T66NC4 pic.twitter.com/IdDLwYinYC — John DeMarsico (@JohnDeMarsico) April 17, 2023

The best booth in baseball somehow finds a way to get better. As much as I enjoyed this little karaoke session, let’s just say they should hold onto their day jobs. What’s really a bummer here is Keith Hernandez wasn’t also in attendance to add his voice. Something tells me he just would’ve enjoyed the sweet sounds from Ronnie and Gare, though.

This gem was given to us by John DeMarsico, SNY’s Mets director. He’s been a solid Twitter follow for the behind-the-scenes looks he provides to game telecasts. That includes Adam Ottavino’s entrance song from the bullpen, which continually hits very hard.

