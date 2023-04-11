DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect registration promotion to celebrate the start of the NBA Playoffs and tonight’s play-in games. This DraftKings promo rewards sign-ups making a winning moneyline wager in the Hawks-Heat or any other game with bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: OH, MD, NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, MA, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

In fact, a $5+ initial moneyline winner in any sport will return $150 in unrestricted bonus bets, ready for use. This DraftKings promo, activated by registering through any of this page’s links, permits moneylines of any size, regardless how big.

In other words, you can scour the entire DraftKings Sportsbook app for the biggest moneyline favorite, if you want. As long as it wins, you start your time at this industry giant with $150 worth of house money. You can certainly keep it simple and pick a winning in Atl-Mia or Min-LAL tonight. Or, you can branch out into MLB, soccer, NHL, and beyond.

Click here to instantly activate the DraftKings promo promising $150 in bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner.

DraftKings Promo Turns Hawks-Heat ML Winner into $150 Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook has the ideal registration promotion to utilize at the start of the NBA’s play-in tournament. A new DraftKings promo provides registrants the opportunity to earn $150 in bonus bets. All a sign-up must do is correctly pick a moneyline winner for at least $5 with their initial bet. You can certainly pick the favorited Heat or Lakers tonight. Or, contrarily, you could even select the underdog Hawks or Wolves. Additionally, that moneyline can come from any other sport DraftKings carries, as well. Therefore, you have the freedom to choose the biggest moneyline favorite available in the DraftKings app.

If your moneyline pick wins, DraftKings immediately rewards you with $150 in bonus bets. Furthermore, you will receive the profits from your qualifying moneyline wager in addition to the $150. The bonus bets are valid in any sport using any wager type. The player receives six bonus bets, each worth $25. Whatever profits you earn with those bets become yours to keep or reinvest, as you wish. To automatically activate this generous bonus offer, simply click any link on this page to register.

Step-by-Step Walkthrough Activates Exclusive DraftKings Promo

This promotion certainly looks tempting on its own. However, that attractiveness amplifies considerably when you realize you can activate the offer in just minutes. To do so, anyone interested can simply follow along with this step-by-step walkthrough:

At first, click here or any other link on this page to activate the DraftKings promo.

or any other link on this page to activate the DraftKings promo. Subsequently, create your first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by inputting standard personal information. To clarify, this is where you give your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

At this point, deposit $5 or more into your new account using any secure method available.

Finally, lock in any $5+ initial moneyline wager, collecting $150 in bonus bets if it wins.

Participating states: WY, WV, VA, TN, PA, OH, NY, NJ, MA, MI, MD, LA, KS, IN, IL, IA, CT, CO, AZ.

Hawks-Heat Trends to Know

Many new members just claiming this DraftKings promo today may be deciding on a Atlanta-Miami winner for their moneyline selection. However, others who have already earned their bonus bets may be considering a spread bet on the game. Here are some trends to pay attention to when handicapping this Eastern Conference contest:

Atlanta has only covered 11 of its last 38 road games against teams with home win percentages above .600.

However, Miami has covered just two of its last 11 after winning its last game by more than 10 points.

The Hawks have played eight of their last 10 games against above .500 foes Under the total.

The Heat have played seven straight home games Over the total.

The Under has cashed in eight of the last 10 H2H meetings and 36 of the last 52 when these teams meet in Miami.

Click here to instantly activate the DraftKings promo promising $150 in bonus bets for any $5+ moneyline winner.