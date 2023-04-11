Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with this BetMGM NBA Play-In Tournament bonus for tonight’s action. The Atlanta Hawks are traveling south to take on the Miami Heat. The winner will advance to the NBA playoffs while the loser will play a do-or-die game on Friday.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

This BetMGM NBA Play-In Tournament bonus will provide new players with a $1,000 first bet for Hawks-Heat. New bettors can place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on either team. If that bet loses, this promo will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets.

The Hawks and Heat both underachieved this season, but there is still time to turn things around. The winner of this Play-In Tournament matchup will be set for a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. New users can take advantage of this BetMGM promo and secure a big win before the NBA playoffs start.

Click here to redeem this BetMGM NBA Play-In Tournament bonus and secure a $1,000 first bet for Hawks vs. Heat tonight.

Hawks vs. Heat: BetMGM NBA Play-In Tournament Bonus

This BetMGM NBA promo is a simple offer. New players who sign up through any of the links will become eligible for a $1,000 first bet. Sign up and place a real money wager on the Hawks or Heat

Remember, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive an instant refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000. For example, someone who loses on a $100 wager will get $100 back in bonus bets. Similarly, someone who bets the full $1,000 will get $1,000 back in bonus bets.

It’s worth noting that this BetMGM bonus is applicable to a wide range of games, not just Hawks-Heat. This can be applied to Timberwolves-Lakers, the NHL, MLB, and more.

Claiming This BetMGM NBA Play-In Tournament Bonus

First things first, new players can start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. This will redirect bettors to a sign-up landing page.

Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to create an official account. Next up, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your original wager.

Using the App Store for iOS devices or the Google Play Store for Android devices, download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $1,000 first bet on Hawks-Heat or any other game tonight. Anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds

Although Miami is entering this game as the favorite, anything can happen in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Trae Young has plenty of experience in these kinds of situations. After all, Atlanta is only two years removed from going to the Eastern Conference Finals. The battle-tested Heat finished one game away from the NBA Finals last year. Here are the current odds for this matchup on BetMGM Sportsbook:

Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-115) Over 227.5 (-115) // +170

Miami Heat: -5.5 (-105) // Under 227.5 (-105) // -210

Click here to redeem this BetMGM NBA Play-In Tournament bonus and secure a $1,000 first bet for Hawks vs. Heat tonight.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.