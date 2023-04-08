This is going to be a massive weekend for MMA fans and there are a handful of UFC 287 betting promos to choose from. The co-main events feature big names like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Alex Pereira.

New players who sign up with the best UFC 287 betting promos will have access to odds boosts, guaranteed bonus bets, no-sweat bets, and other creative offers tonight.

Best UFC 287 Betting Promos: Pereira-Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is looking to avenge a November loss to Alex Pereira and regain his Middleweight Championship belt. In the other co-main event, Gilbert Burns is the heavy favorite against fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal. There are plenty of other big names on the card as well and these UFC 287 betting promos allow fans to get in on the action.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers 30-1 Moneyline Odds Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook is keeping it simple with a moneyline odds boost for new bettors this weekend. Sign up and place a $5 moneyline bet on any fighter at UFC 287. If they win, you win $150 in bonus bets. Gilbert Burns is currently listed at -435 on the moneyline against Masvidal. That means existing users would need to risk $653 to net a profit of $150. New players can get that same payout in bonus bets on a $5 wager.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and claim a one-time 30-1 odds boost for UFC 287.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Download the App, Score $1K No-Sweat Bet

First things first, it’s important to note that this FanDuel Sportsbook promo is only available in the app. New bettors who sign up and download the app will have the chance to lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Place a real money wager on any UFC 287 market tonight. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. Think of this offer as a forgiving safety net.

New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and download the app will have a chance at a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Click this link to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook: Activate the “Full Caesar” Offer of $1,250 First Bet and More

Caesars Sportsbook is claiming the mantle of the most creative promo available for UFC 287. New players can lock in a $1,250 first bet to use on any market at UFC 287. Again, this first real money wager will be covered in bonus bets. Additionally, players will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership benefits on Caesars Sportsbook.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion for UFC 287. You can get a $1,500 first bet on Caesars if you’re in Ohio (here), Massachusetts (here), or Maryland (here).

Unlock $1,000 First Bet with BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors ahead of UFC 287. Sign up and start playing today. This new user promotion will provide bettors with a first bet of up to $1,000. Bettors who win on that initial wager will take home cold, hard cash that is immediately withdrawable. However, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a refund in bonus bets equaling the original stake.

Use this link to claim a $1,000 first bet for UFC 287 or any other game on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bet $1, Win $200 with Bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 Sportsbook is giving away a guarantee for UFC 287. We all know that anything can happen when two fighters step into the octagon. Thankfully, this promo is taking the guesswork out of betting. Sign up and place a $1 wager on any UFC 287 market to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. These bonus bets will hit your account as soon as the original wager settles. This promotion is currently available to new players in Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, and Colorado.

Bet $1 on UFC 287 to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed with bet365 Sportsbook. Click here to sign up in Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, and Colorado.

