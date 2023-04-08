Caesars Sportsbook is dangling a huge carrot in front of the residents of Massachusetts this weekend. After all, a Caesars Massachusetts promo code gifts sign-ups a mind-blowing first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. $1,500!

FIRST BET OFFER BET NOW

By registering with Caesars Massachusetts promo code ESNYXL1BET, new users secure a $1,500 first bet on Caesars. That wager is subsequently valid in any sport using any wager type, making it a powerful tool this holiday weekend.

The Masters has many fans and bettors glued to their TVs this weekend. Additionally, the NBA wraps up its regular season play on Sunday. Moreover, there are 30 MLB games scheduled between Saturday and Sunday. Throw in hockey, soccer, boxing, UFC, tennis, and more and the options for your first bet appear endless. Whatever your pick, too, you receive the same generous protection that we will discuss below.

To collect your $1,500 first bet on Caesars, simply click here and enter Caesars Massachusetts promo code ESNYXL1BET.

Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks Protected $1,500 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook pulled out all the stops for new registrants from Massachusetts. The Bay State is still the most recent to join the legal online sports betting world. Thus, the state’s residents are receiving preferential treatment from certain sportsbooks. After all, MA provides the biggest population of untouched legal bettors around. Therefore, the more attractive the registration bonus, the greater the chance of an influx of new members. In this case, anyone registering with Caesars Massachusetts promo code ESNYXL1BET receives the industry’s top “first bet” offer.

To clarify, those new patrons will start out with a $1,500 first bet on Caesars. That initial wager is valid using any type of bet in any sport, including the Masters, NBA, MLB, and beyond. If that first pick wins, the player receives their full payout in cash form. In other words, they are then free to withdraw or reinvest any or all of that money at will. On the other hand, if that initial selection loses, Caesars refunds the loss up to $1,500 with a bonus bet. Consequently, the player gets to make an entirely new bet for the original amount without putting another dollar at risk. This is certainly going to enhance some MA residents’ holiday weekends with an impressive payday. If you’re interested in the Masters, it’s important to note that Brooks Koepka remains favorite to win the tournament, but there are quite a few players still in striking distance.

Four-Step Process Makes Most of Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code

This page’s promotion is about as well-structured as you’re likely to find on the market today. After all, Caesars shrunk down the registration and bonus acquisition processes to be done in just minutes. To quickly create your new account and secure your first bet on Caesars, follow along with this four-step guide:

At first, click here and input Caesars Massachusetts promo code ESNYXL1BET when prompted.

and input Caesars Massachusetts promo code ESNYXL1BET when prompted. Subsequently, register your first-time Caesars account by providing all required data fields. For instance, you will have to give info like your full name, home address, and date of birth.

Third of all, deposit at least $10, but enough to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Finally, place your first bet, receiving a full refund with a bonus bet up to $1,500 if it loses.

Nats and Rocks Set for Another Coors Shootout Tonight?

There are certainly any number of ways you can deploy the first bet from our Caesars Massachusetts promo code. However, with every MLB team taking the field both Saturday and Sunday, the value might be in that market. After all, you can make any kind of play you want in any of the 30 MLB games this weekend. Everything from moneylines to totals to run lines to prop bets is valid.

One wager that’s always appealing to bettors is a play on the “over” at Coors Field. The Rockies and Nationals play in the rare air in the third game of their series tonight. Last night’s game finished 10-5 in favor of Washington. Washington faces LHP Austin Gomber and has only played four of its previous 16 games “under” against lefty starters. Colorado has played 15 of its last 22 over the total against teams with sub .400 win percentages. This could certainly end up the 14th “over” in the last 20 meetings between these two at Coors Field.

To collect your $1,500 first bet on Caesars, simply click here and enter Caesars Massachusetts promo code ESNYXL1BET.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. $1,500!

FIRST BET OFFER BET NOW

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.