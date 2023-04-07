Sign up with the best bet365 promo code offer to secure an instant bonus after your first bet. New users in Colorado, Ohio, New Jersey, and Virginia can follow our links to activate this welcome offer.

Unlock the bet365 promo code and make a $1 wager on any NBA or MLB game this weekend. Regardless of the result, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Sportsbook has been growing in popularity in the US. After using this welcome bonus, you will find same game parlay boosts for many popular games. The easy-to-use app makes it simple to follow along with games and place live wagers.

Click here to use the best bet365 promo code offer. Gain $200 in bonus bets by placing your first $1 wager.

Best Bet365 Promo Code for NBA and MLB Matchups

The NBA season will end on Sunday, but there are several key games remaining that will determine who makes the playoffs. The Lakers are still looking to jump the Warriors for the 6th seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers need to beat the Suns on Friday night, and would love for the Kings to win against the Warriors.

MLB games have been moving quicker this season because of the new pitch clock, which has changed the pace of live betting. You can find odds during all MLB games on the Bet365 app. Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound for the Dodgers on Friday night. They will be playing the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Steps to Claim the Bet365 Promo Code Offer

All new users can use this welcome bonus. During registration, you will be asked to enter basic info to verify your age and identity. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Follow these simple steps to secure the best welcome bonus.

Click here to activate the bet365 promo code offer and complete the sign-up process. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Deposit $10 or more into your account with an available payment method. Place a $1 wager on any NBA or MLB game.

Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

SGP Odds Boosts on the Bet365 Sportsbook App

When you select a popular game on bet365, you will find a list of same game parlay boosts. Here are just a few of the options that you can use for the games on Friday night.

Lakers beat the Suns + LeBron James scores 30 or more points + Anthony Davis has 10 or more rebounds (+275)

Warriors beat the Kings + Stephen Curry has 30 or more points + Klay Thomson records 5 or more three-pointers (+400)

Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks + Max Muncy hits at least one home run + Mookie Betts over 1.5 total bases (+1100)

There are additional bonuses on the promotions tab. Early payout bonuses are common, which will payout your winnings if the team you bet on gets a big lead. It protects from a potential comeback.

Click here to activate the best bet365 promo code offer. New users in eligible states can make a $1 wager to gain $200 in bonus bets.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.