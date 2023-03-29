francisco lindor edwin diaz mets
The Mets held a workout at loanDepot park on Wednesday to prepare for Thursday afternoon’s Opening Day tilt against the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately, not everyone is preparing to play. Edwin Diaz is just starting rehab after his knee surgery, and Francisco Lindor still misses him dearly.

Just in case the relief pitcher is unsure, all he has to do is check his Instagram comments:

If Lindor’s comment doesn’t speak for all Mets fans, then I don’t know what does. In the aftermath of Diaz’s World Baseball Classic injury, the shortstop spoke candidly about how he felt seeing it happen:

The absence of Diaz leaves a gaping hole in the Mets’ bullpen. Francisco Lindor and everyone else knows he’s irreplaceable. And while New York will supplement the bullpen at some point, there’s no need to right now. But who is in line to take over ninth-inning duties?

Manager Buck Showalter noted David Robertson could get the majority of those opportunities. However, he won’t necessarily name him the primary closer:

It’s impossible to not be excited for Mets games to start counting again, but there will be a little twinge of sadness to not see Diaz trotting out of New York’s bullpen in a big spot. Like Francisco, we’ll just be sitting here, missing him (hopefully while the Mets rack up a bunch of wins).

