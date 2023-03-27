As we woke up on this Monday morning before Opening Day, the Mets had three big roster questions that still needed an answer. They’ve answered two of them before you can finish your morning coffee.

Darin Ruf is finally getting designated for assignment. That means outfielder Tim Locastro will take the final spot on New York’s bench. While we don’t know how the Mets’ bullpen shakes out yet, we now know who will make up the Opening Day rotation. Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that left-hander David Peterson has officially beaten out Tylor Megill.

They both performed well this spring, but Peterson was just that much better. In 12 innings, Peterson didn’t allow an earned run while posting a 0.75 WHIP. Meanwhile, Megill posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 17 frames. This also included 10 walks allowed over his final two appearances (8.2 innings).

With this competition is settled, we know exactly who manager Buck Showalter will run out to the mound for the first five games of the 2023 season:

Game 1 at Miami: Max Scherzer

Game 2 at Miami: David Peterson

Game 3 at Miami: Justin Verlander

Game 4 at Miami: Kodai Senga

Game 5 at Milwaukee: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets’ time in Wisconsin to play the Brewers is a three-game set. That means Scherzer and Peterson will also toe the slab at American Family Field before heading home for the home opener on April 6th at Citi Field. Verlander will get the honors, making his home debut in Orange and Blue just a little special.

