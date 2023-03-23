FanDuel Sportsbook created a registration promotion that protects a new user’s initial wager, making it perfect for NCAA Tournament action. This FanDuel March Madness promo provides each sign-up with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use as they wish.

By clicking any link on this page to register, you will automatically activate this FanDuel March Madness promo. Consequently, you end up with an opportunity to make a splash first wager and potentially enjoy a substantial payday.

The NCAA Tournament returns for the next four days beginning tonight. There are eight Sweet Sixteen games split between Thursday and Friday. The eight winners of those matchups will meet on Saturday and Sunday in four contests. Those Elite Eight victors will advance to next Saturday’s Final Four. Anyone with a solid betting angle or two in this weekend’s NCAA Tournament games or any other sporting action can capitalize on this promotion.

FanDuel March Madness Promo Unlocks No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook knew the way to many sports bettors’ hearts, judging by its new registration promotion. After all, FanDuel’s latest sign-up bonus sets registrants up with a generous first bet situation. This promotion lands in time to allow those sign-ups to deploy that first bet on tonight’s Sweet 16 games. As a matter of fact, this FanDuel March Madness promo arms the new patron with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. To activate this impressive offer automatically, you can simply register through any of this page’s links.

That No Sweat First Bet is valid in any sports market, even beyond the NCAA Tournament. Therefore, you can make your splash wager in the NBA, NHL, soccer, or any other area you see fit. Additionally, you have control over what wager type you want to employ. Thus, you can choose a moneyline, spread, total, or prop, if it suits you. If your pick wins, you receive your payout as you would any other winner. To clarify, that money is then yours to withdraw or reinvest at will.

On the other hand, if your first bet loses, FanDuel reimburses your loss in full up to $1,000. That refund comes as a pool of bonus bets matching the amount you lost (up to $1,000). You can subsequently create any bonus bet or bets you want that sum to your original wager amount. And, you don’t have to invest another dime to enjoy that second chance.

Four-Step Walkthrough Activates FanDuel March Madness Promo

FanDuel Sportsbook has become quite proficient at streamlining the registration process for these bonuses. In fact, with the four-step walkthrough shared below, you can get on board in minutes with your bonus:

Secondly, enter the data fields necessary to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. For instance, you will have to give your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

or another of this page’s links to activate our FanDuel March Madness promo automatically. Secondly, enter the data fields necessary to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. For instance, you will have to give your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Subsequently, make an initial deposit of at least $10, but large enough to cover your No Sweat First Bet.

Lastly, place your first bet, knowing FanDuel refunds any loss with bonus bets up to $1,000.

Participating states: AZ, CO, KS, LA, OH, PA, TN, VA, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, NY, WV, WY.

Thursday’s College Hoops Card Promises Exciting Matchups

It’s difficult waiting for the Sweet 16 to arrive after watching 48 games in four days on the tournament’s opening weekend. However, that wait is now over and NCAA Tournament action is back for the next four days. Thursday kicks things off with four exciting matchups that will leave college hoops fans salivating.

Any aspect of Thursday’s games is a valid No Sweat First Bet option for this page’s FanDuel March Madness promo. You can elect to stick to a standard moneyline, spread, or total. Or, conversely, you could branch out to the adjusted lines/totals, props bets, and beyond. Here are tonight’s four Sweet 16 matchups, in time order:

6:30p ET: #7 Michigan State (-1.5) vs. #3 Kansas State ; O/U 138.5.

7:15p ET: #8 Arkansas vs. #4 UConn (-4.5) ; O/U 140.5.

9:00p ET: #9 FAU vs. #4 Tennessee (-5.5) ; O/U 129.5.

9:45p ET: #3 Gonzaga vs. #2 UCLA (-1.5) ; O/U 145.5.

