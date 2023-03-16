We’re about 12 hours removed from Mets closer Edwin Diaz getting carried off the field in Miami following Puerto Rico’s WBC victory over the Dominican Republic. That doesn’t mean Mets Twitter has calmed down at all, though.

If you stayed up Thursday night to wait for more injury updates about Diaz’s knee, you didn’t get one. Well, kind of. The Mets tweeted that their closer would be undergoing more tests on Thursday.

That’s good information to know, but it’s also vague. Probably on purpose when it comes to how the Mets communicated it. SNY’s Andy Martino reported a timeline so Mets fans can start trying to schedule their incoming freakout.

Diaz’s exam is tentatively scheduled for around noon, sources say. It typically takes four-to-five hours to receive and read a result, meaning that the Mets could have an announcement prior to or during Thursday’s 6:05 p.m. game against Washington.

Of course, if the initial results are inconclusive, the timetable for an announcement could stretch into Friday. But the fear is that the injury is severe enough to be quickly diagnosable and require surgery rather than rehab.

So if you’re sitting on pins and needles Thursday morning while waiting for an update, take a breath. There are at least a few more hours before you can start to get nervous again.

The situation is as obvious as it can get right now, though. The Mets fear the worst and are essentially hoping for a miracle. But after seeing Edwin Diaz not put any weight on that leg and needing to get carried off the field, it’s not looking good.

We’ll see what happens. In the meantime, keep your fingers, toes, and shoelaces crossed. You know Billy Eppler will probably be working the phone to try and keep his nerves down.

