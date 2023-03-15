FanDuel Sportsbook just unveiled a brand new registration promotion that will please any new registrant ahead of the NCAA Tournament. This FanDuel March Madness promo rewards sign-ups with 10x their initial bet, regardless of its outcome.

This FanDuel March Madness promo is certainly an ideal way to earn an impressive bankroll to use on the tournament. You can wager as much as $20 and guarantee yourself a return of $200 in unrestricted bonus bets.

The short of this promotion is that it gives you an opportunity to grab $200 worth of bonus bets. Furthermore, you will have the ability to invest them in any way you see fit. The timing could hardly be better, as there are plenty of sports on-tap beyond the NCAA Tournament. Sign-ups can dabble in the NBA, NHL, soccer, spring training MLB, UFC, golf, tennis, and more. Naturally, as well, you can devote any or all of your bonus bets to the upcoming college basketball tournaments.

FanDuel March Madness Promo Promises 10x First Bet to New Users

The NCAA Tournament is one of America’s favorite betting events of the entire sports year. With more states joining the legal group each year, this year’s tournament projects to take in over $15 billion in wagers. FanDuel Sportsbook is willing to front the first $200 of that for anyone joining as a new member today. A FanDuel March Madness promo welcomes new patrons aboard with a registration offer promising up to $200 in bonus bets. Any link on this page will automatically activate that promotion for you, as well, making bonus acquisition extremely easy.

By registering through our links, FanDuel gives you back 10 times the amount of your first wager in bonus bets. In other words, if you place any initial wager for $10, the sportsbook gives you $100 worth of bonus bets. FanDuel will do this for any initial bet amount up to $20, resulting in up to $200 of bonus bets. The best part is, it doesn’t even matter if your first bet wins or loses. After all, you get the bonus bets either way. However, if that initial selection does win, you receive those profits on top of your bonus bets. Subsequently, you can break up your bonus bet funds into wagers of any amount in any sports with any bet types. The winnings you earn with them become yours to withdraw or reinvest at your discretion.

Activate FanDuel March Madness Promo in Four Simple Steps

FanDuel Sportsbook made this can’t-miss promotion as easy to secure as it is lucrative to possess. In fact, you can set yourself up to claim up to $200 in bonus bets in a matter of minutes. The four-step walkthrough to follow will show you the way:

Firstly, input the required data fields to register a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account.

or another link on this page to unlock our FanDuel March Madness promo. After that, input the required data fields to register a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account. To clarify, you will need to enter your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, complete a successful first deposit of at least $10.

Finally, place any first wager you wish, and receive 10x that bet amount returned as bonus bets up to $200.

Participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

NCAA Tournament First Round Total Trends Worth Knowing

Our FanDuel March Madness promo is a can’t-miss opportunity to claim up to $200 in bonus bets. However, you’ll still want to try to land a first bet winner to increase your bankroll as much as possible. Additionally, you’ll want to have great wagers lined up for when you go to place your bonus bets. You can place any of the above bets in any sport that FanDuel offers. However, with 69 NCAA Tournament games on the way beginning tomorrow, that’s a logical market for your bets. However, 69 games is still a ton of material to work through to settle on your wagers. Therefore, we put together some historical totals trends from the first round of the tournament in hopes of streamlining your workload a bit:

#1 seeds have played 10 of the last 12 first round games under the total, limiting opponents to under 60 ppg.

Single-digit favorites playing as #3 seeds have played 20 of their 26 games in that role under the total since 2003.

The last 24 matchups between #5 and #12 seeds have seen the over go 18-6, including 3-1 last year.

#6 vs. #11 matchups have seen the “under” go 33-18-1 in the last 13 tournaments.

Sixteen of the last 21 matchups of #8 and #9 have sailed over the posted total.

