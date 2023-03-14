Any sports fan or bettor will certainly fall in love with the newest registration promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. This DraftKings March Madness promo is giving a generous pile of bonus bets to anyone picking any moneyline winner.

By wagering $5+ on any successful moneyline bet, sign-ups instantly receive $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets. There are no restrictions on that qualifying ML wager and this page’s links activate the DraftKings March Madness promo automatically.

The NCAA Tournament is ready to tip off. This promotion is about as much a slam dunk as there is in the sports betting world. After all, it’s not everyday where you can get 20:1 returns on moneylines of any magnitude. In other words, you could pick the biggest moneyline favorite DraftKings currently offers. Bet $5 on that pick with this promotion and collect $200 in bonus bets if it wins.

DraftKings March Madness Promo Sets up Bet $5, Win $200 ML Chance

The NCAA Tournament provides some of the most exciting days of the sports betting year. Sportsbooks expect 1 in 4 American adults to wager on this season’s tournament. Many of those can do so with some bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook thanks to this page. A new DraftKings March Madness promo is giving $200 in bonus bets to any registrant who lands a moneyline winner. The promotion simply requires the new user’s first bet be a $5+ moneyline pick. That selection can certainly be in any sport and has no limit on the size of the favorite (or underdog).

If that initial moneyline selection wins, DraftKings immediately rewards the new patron with $200 in bonus bets. That $200 populates in your new account as eight $25 bonus bets. Those wagers are subsequently valid in any sports markets using any bet types you wish. That means you could invest all eight into the NCAA Tournament, or branch out into different sports. Whatever profits you earn become yours to keep or reinvest. Additionally, as an extra bonus, you also receive the winnings from your qualifying ML wager on top of the $200.

Activate DraftKings March Madness Promo in Four Simple Steps

DraftKings Sportsbook is running this amazing promotion in 18 different states. In other words, the industry giants know what makes their patrons tick. As a result, they are able to make promotions that appeal to everyone, like this page’s. So, on top of an elite shot at $200 in bonus bets, you can also unlock this offer very quickly. With the four-step guide below, you can register and lock in your qualifying moneyline wager in just minutes:

or another of this page’s links to activate our DraftKings March Madness promo. After that, create your first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing some personal information. To clarify, this is where you enter your name, address, email, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, deposit at least $5 into your new account with your first deposit.

Finally, lock in any $5+ moneyline wager, earning eight $25 bonus bets if it wins.

Some of the Largest ML Favorites Currently Available by Sport

This DraftKings March Madness promo sets you up with an enviable opportunity to earn some bonus bets. However, you are still the one that has to find that initial winning moneyline wager. As mentioned, there’s no limits on how big or small the moneyline must be. Additionally, you can make that moneyline pick in any sport, as long as it’s not a game/match that’s already begun. Therefore, to help streamline your search and give you an idea of what’s out there, we compiled some of the biggest moneyline favorites currently available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Depending on when you read this, you can elect to use any of these as your qualifying selection for our DraftKings March Madness promo:

CBB: Kansas (-5000) vs. Howard (Thu. 2p ET).

NBA: Washington (-950) vs. Detroit (Tue. 7:10p ET).

NHL: Boston (-435) vs. Chicago (Tue. 8:30p ET).

Tennis: Iga Swiatek (-1400) vs. Emma Raducanu (Tue. 11p ET).

UFC: Muhammad Mokaev (-800) vs. Jafel Filho (Sat. 3:30p ET).

FIBA: Unicaja (-1100) vs. Limoges (Wed. 3:30p ET).

