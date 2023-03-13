It is well-established Anthony Volpe grew up emulating Derek Jeter. But he is not the only all-time great the budding Yankees star is learning from.

Volpe’s iPhone is loaded with history, he told The Post’s Steve Serby. He has a catalog full of films and videos of baseball’s greatest hitters, which he studies during the offseason.

“I think watching all those older players, just how they didn’t have any of the stuff we had but how natural and how good their swings were,” Volpe said. “It’s pretty cool to watch.”

Some of the names: Barry Bonds, Vladimir Guerrero, Tony Gwynn, Mickey Mantle, Pete Rose and Ted Williams.

“I think just taking little things from hitters that are super successful over the course of baseball history is awesome,” Volpe said.

The Watchung, New Jersey, native is currently making his case to be the Bombers’ shortstop on Opening Day. Volpe homered and doubled in Sunday’s spring training tie against the Red Sox. He is batting .320 this spring with a .433 on-base percentage.

General manager Brian Cashman has said Volpe is doing “everything he needs to do” and captain Aaron Judge has more or less already given his endorsement. Now the question is whether Volpe’s spring is enough to overcome just 22 career games at Triple-A. So far, it appears it may be.

