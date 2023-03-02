Anthony Volpe, the Yankees‘ No. 1 prospect and potential Opening Day shortstop, started Thursday’s game against the Pirates in Bradenton with a literal blast.

Facing Mitch Keller, Volpe launched a home run deep to left field. StatCast measured it at 394 feet.

Volpe has also impressed with his glove this spring and should debut this season. New York leads Pittsburgh 1-0 in the first inning.