Anthony Volpe, the Yankees‘ No. 1 prospect and potential Opening Day shortstop, started Thursday’s game against the Pirates in Bradenton with a literal blast.
Facing Mitch Keller, Volpe launched a home run deep to left field. StatCast measured it at 394 feet.
Lead-off launch from AV!@Volpe_Anthony 💪 pic.twitter.com/wRs7S8V2iB
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 2, 2023
Volpe has also impressed with his glove this spring and should debut this season. New York leads Pittsburgh 1-0 in the first inning.