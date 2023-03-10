The only thing better than legal online sports betting is the opportunity to do it without reaching into your own pocket, and you can do just that with the DraftKings Massachusetts promo offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

You can use the DraftKings Massachusetts promo offer to receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. All you have to do is place a $5 wager on anything, and you get the reward no matter what.

Today is the big day, and the legal online sports betting launch will become official at 10:00 a.m. There is a strong college basketball slate this evening because the conference tournaments will be heating up. Meanwhile, there are NBA games on the schedule as well, and NHL betting is another possibility. Sunday is Selection Sunday for the March Madness tournament, so this is a great time of year for a sports betting rollout.

Click here to accept the DraftKings Massachusetts promo offer that hammers home $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Offer Overview

These are the things you should fully understand about this promotion. First, the qualifying wager can be placed on any sporting event that is on the board. This includes NASCAR races and other events aside from the four major sports. In addition, you are not limited to any particular bet type. You can enter any pre-game market when you are making your first bet.

With regard to the increment, it takes $5 to comply with the terms of the promotion. At the same time, you can bet a higher amount, and the same terms will apply. A lot of people will look at this as an opportunity to make a larger bet that is protected by the promotion. For instance, let’s say that you put down $100 on a side you like. If they win, you walk away with a cash payday along with your $200 in bonus bets. If they lose, you are still ahead of the game all things considered.

Snag This DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Offer

To get started, click here or any of the others we are providing today. This will trigger the code automatically, and you won’t have to enter a code manually.

Secondly, provide your basic identifying information to establish your account. After your location is verified to satisfy gaming regulators, the account will go live.

Before you do anything else, download the app so you can place wagers when you are out and about. You will also be informed when in-app specials are introduced.

Then, make a deposit using PayPal, a credit or debit card, or one of the other available methods.

After that, bet $5+ on any sport, in any market, and you will get $200 in bonus bets. This reward will be delivered instantly, so you don’t have to play a waiting game before you receive it.

No-Sweat Bets, Stepped Up Parlays, and More

There are ongoing promotions for established players, and you will be one of them after you place a wager. You will see no-sweat bets, stepped up parlays that provide enhanced payouts, and other special offers that are linked to current events.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings Massachusetts promo offer that provides a $200 guaranteed payout in bonus bets.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.