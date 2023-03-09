It’s the final day to sign up with the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code offer. Bettors can follow our links to activate this welcome offer, so a code won’t be needed during registration.

Sign up with the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code on Thursday to secure a $50 sports bonus. Then, you can gain a $100 bonus bet when the app goes live on Friday.

When the WynnBET app goes live on Friday, you can place bets from anywhere within the MA state lines. There will be odds available for the NBA, NHL, PGA, and much more. It is launching just in time to bet on March Madness. More promotions can be used after this welcome bonus.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code

Claim $150 in Bonus Bets with the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code

The $50 sports bonus will in your account after signing up, but you have to clear the bonus to turn it into cash. After placing $250 in wagers, the $50 sports bonus can be used to bet with or you can make a withdrawal.

You can bet on a weekend full of action, including Bruins and Celtics games. The Bruins will play the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon, and they currently have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. The Celtics will be going up against the Hawks on Saturday night. Live odds will be available during these games.

Then, you can earn a $100 bonus bet by placing a wager of $100 or more. The WynnBET app offers customers more promotions and boosts. You can also gain perks through the rewards program.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code Guide & Details

Follow these simple steps to claim the best welcome bonus before the app launches on Friday.

Bettors in MA must be at least 21 years old. Download the WynnBET Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation services.

Make a deposit once the app goes live on Friday and start betting to clear the $50 sports bonus. There are multiple accepted banking methods to choose from, and all are safe to use. Then, make a wager over $100 to gain the bonus bet.

More Sports & Betting Options on the WynnBET App

WynnBET also has odds for baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, and more. You can use the same game parlay builder to create a wager with multiple markets. Check out The Playbook to find betting tips and articles on your favorite teams.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be released on Sunday. You can bet on any game that doesn’t include teams from the state of Massachusetts.

WynnBET Massachusetts promo code offer

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support

