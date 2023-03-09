Massachusetts will launch its online sports betting platform tomorrow, but you can secure a can’t-miss bonus right now. A BetMGM MA promo code thanks residents for pre-registering with a generous bank of bonus bets.

This page’s links automatically apply that promo code, making early sign-up a breeze. Consequently, when you access your new account beginning tomorrow, you will have $200 worth of bonus bets to enjoy.

Even though the Massachusetts state launch is just a day away, pre-registering now still makes great sense. After all, signing up today helps you avoid the mass registration bedlam that will ensue tomorrow. Furthermore, not only will you have already registered, but you will have $200 in bonus bets as well. In other words, pre-registration helps you skip to the front of the line and then rewards you for doing so.

BetMGM MA Promo Code Unlocks Can’t-Miss $200 Bonus

The process of legalizing online sports betting in Massachusetts was anything but easy. There were hiccups at every turn, making it reasonable to expect the same for tomorrow’s launch. However, clever residents can pre-register at the “King of Sportsbooks” today and avoid any nonsense tomorrow. A BetMGM MA promo code rewards all early sign-ups with $200 in bonus bets. Furthermore, any link on this page will lock in that code automatically for you.

As a result, you can simply access your account starting tomorrow and begin betting on the house’s dime. Your bonus bets are valid in any sport using any wager type. Therefore, you could theoretically jump right in and start betting on college basketball‘s conference tournament games. Whatever bonus bets you place, all money you win with them is yours to control immediately. To clarify, the sportsbook pays you in withdrawable funds which you can pull out of the account or reinvest anywhere in the app.

Utilize BetMGM MA Promo Code in Four Easy Steps

This isn’t BetMGM‘s first rodeo. As a matter of fact, all of their experience has helped them make their promotions as appealing as possible. Thus, you can now get onboard and claim your bonus in a matter of minutes. To do so, simply follow along with the four-step quick guide found below:

or any other link on this page to apply our BetMGM MA promo code. Secondly, input the required data fields that allow you to register a new BetMGM account. For example, you will have to enter your name, address, email, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, download the BetMGM app for your iOS or Android device.

Lastly, sometime after the clock strikes midnight, login to your BetMGM account to access your bonus.

Sunday’s CBB Conference Tourney Finals Schedule

Our BetMGM MA promo code certainly does most of the hard work for you. After all, just by pre-registering with that code, BetMGM guarantees you $200 in bonus bets. However, you will have to decide how best to invest those wagers. The logical choice for many right now is college hoops action.

This weekend is jam-packed with the most exciting college basketball conference tournament games. In fact, by early Sunday evening, all conference tournament winners will have been crowned. The last five finals tipoff on Sunday itself, and we share that schedule with you below:

Ivy League Tournament (12p ET).

SEC Tournament (1p ET).

Atlantic 10 Championship (1p ET).

American Athletic Conference Championship (3:15p ET).

Big Ten Tournament (3:30p ET).

Click here to directly engage the BetMGM MA promo code that rewards pre-registrants with $200 in bonus bets.