Yankees icon memorialized by USPS.

“Never answer an anonymous letter.”

The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that New York Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra will be featured on a postage stamp in 2021.

Science fiction and fantasy author Ursula K. Le Guin and artist Emilio Sanchez will also be honored.

From the USPS release:

Honoring Yogi Berra (1925-2015), this stamp salutes one of the best and most celebrated baseball players of his era, winning a record 10 World Series with the New York Yankees. The stamp art is an original digital portrait of Berra dressed in his Yankees cap, pinstripes and catcher’s chest protector. Considered the best catcher in the American League in the 1950s, he was also a feared hitter, and in 1972 was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Antonio Alcalá was the art director and stamp designer. Charles Chaisson was the artist. The “Yogi Berra” lettering was created by Michael Doret.