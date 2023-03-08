Massachusetts will launch its online sports betting platform this Friday, March 10, but very few sportsbooks are offering pre-registration promotions. FanDuel Massachusetts is one which is, however, promising guaranteed bonus bets to those within state lines who sign up early.

This page’s links all lock up this generous bonus for anyone creating a new FanDuel Massachusetts account today. Consequently the pre-registrant will gain access to $100 in unrestricted bonus bets when the state goes live on Friday.

Massachusetts worked out several kinks at the last minute along the way, but now things seem in order. The state will allow online sports betting starting Friday, perfect timing at this point in the college basketball season. Residents will see those betting doors open during the finals days of conference tournaments and just before Selection Sunday. The NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday, continuing the best stretch of betting the year has to offer.

Click here to join FanDuel Massachusetts early, securing $100 in unrestricted bonus bets for Friday’s launch.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promises $100 in Bonus Bets to Pre-Regs

It was a bumpy road at times, but Massachusetts is finally ready for its online sports betting launch. The state will go live this Friday, March 10, setting residents up with some delicious wagering options right away. Savvy residents aren’t waiting for Friday to get organized, however. After all, FanDuel Massachusetts is welcoming early sign-ups right now and rewarding them with a slam-dunk bonus. By pre-registering at FanDuel Sportsbook today, new patrons will get $100 in bonus bets on launch day.

That $100 in bonus bets is the perfect way to start your time at FanDuel. Firstly, those bonus bets have zero limitations regarding sports market or wager type. Moreover, you can break the $100 up into bonus bets of any size. In other words, you can make any wagers you want in sporting events like college basketball. College hoops has entered its most exciting portion of the season, with conference tournaments leading up to the NCAA Tournament. You can bet on any of that upcoming action, or any from other sports, as you wish. The profits you earn with your bonus bets become yours to keep or reinvest, as well.

Step-by-Step Guide Helps Pre-Regs Join FanDuel Massachusetts with Bonus

FanDuel Massachusetts made it easy for those interested to get onboard with this great offer. To make things as simple as possible, we laid out a four-step guide that walks you through the process:

Firstly, click here or another link on this page to ensure your bonus bets are properly reserved.

or another link on this page to ensure your bonus bets are properly reserved. Secondly, create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by inputting several required pieces of personal information. For example, you will need to supply your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Thirdly, verify your geolocation as within MA state lines and download the FanDuel app.

Lastly, when launch day arrives, login to access your $100 worth of unrestricted bonus bets.

Sat./Sun. Boast Massive CBB Conference Tournament Finals

As mentioned, the Massachusetts online sports betting launch coincides perfectly with peak college basketball action. As such, anyone joining FanDuel Massachusetts for this pre-registration promotion has access to some elite betting territory. Those who are prepared can dive right into the wagering pool with some of the conference tournament action this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday provide a wealth of college basketball conference tournament finals. After all, Selection Sunday sees the unveiling of the NCAA Tournament bracket. Thus, all games must be completed before Sunday evening. Here are some of the conferences that wrap up their tournaments this weekend. Saturday’s finals include America East, MEAC, SWAC, Mountain West, Big 12, Big East, MAC, MAAC, Conference USA, ACC, Big West, Pac-12, and WAC. Sunday will crown champions in the Ivy League, SEC, A-10, AAC, and Big Ten.

