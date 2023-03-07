With the Massachusetts online sports betting launch growing closer, it’s time for residents to pre-register for an elite promotion. A BetMGM Massachusetts promo jumps off the page, providing a guaranteed bank of bonus bets to anyone signing up now.

By claiming this BetMGM Massachusetts promo now, Massachusetts residents will receive $200 in bonus bets when online sports betting begins. Each link on this page will activate this promotion, while also helping the pre-registrant create their first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account.

There’s not much to think about here, except how to use your bonus bets when Massachusetts goes live in March. The projected launch date arrives before the NCAA Tournament, providing access to some of the year’s best betting days. Sprinkle in Celtics basketball, Bruins hockey, and a bevy of other action and this promotion is a no-brainer. It’s a perfect storm that allows you to wager during an elite time, all on the house’s dime.

BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Arms Pre-Regs with $200 in Bonus Bets

A state can only open its doors for legal online sports betting one time. Consequently, that is also the only time that state’s sportsbooks have access to a previously untapped population of potential new clients. Therefore, the state’s residents end up gaining access to elite sign-up bonus offers from those competing sportsbooks. In certain situations, like with DraftKings Sportsbook right now in Massachusetts, a pre-registration promotion hits the market. This BetMGM Massachusetts promo guarantees all early sign-ups $200 in bonus bets when the state goes live. Moreover, every link on this page activates that promotion for you automatically, while helping you create a new DraftKings account.

By pre-registering in that fashion, Massachusetts residents will find $200 in bonus bets waiting on their first post-launch login. That $200 will look like eight $25 bonus bets that have zero limitations attached. In other words, the new patron can lock in those bonus wagers on any sports with any bet types. Thus, they could dabble in the NCAA Tournament, the NBA, NHL, soccer, or anything else they find on the app. All money from winning bonus bets turns into withdrawable funds that the player controls in full.

Four Steps to Acquire $200 Bonus Via BetMGM Massachusetts Promo

Most people are pre-programmed to assume that a slam-dunk offer has to have a catch. For example, since DraftKings Sportsbook is offering $200 in bonus bets, it must be difficult to acquire. However, that’s very far from the truth. As a matter of fact, you can secure your bonus in just minutes with this four-step walkthrough:

to activate the proper BetMGM Massachusetts promo. After that, input all necessary data fields to create your first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account. For example, you will need to give your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Thirdly, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Finally, when launch day arrives, access your account and enjoy your eight $25 bonus bets.

MWC Schools Scramble to Join SDSU as At-Large Locks

The NCAA Tournament is quickly approaching. In fact, Selection Sunday is March 12 and the tournament tips off two days later. However, arriving even sooner is the beginning of legal online sports betting in Massachusetts. Consequently, anyone pre-registering today for our BetMGM Massachusetts promo will have their bonus bets in time for the big dance. Without a set field, we certainly don’t know matchups or lines, but we can start to guess at whose slippers will fit on March 12.

The Mountain West Conference looked loaded throughout the early part of the season. As those quality teams beat up on each other during conference play, the herd separated a bit. San Diego State emerged as the likely regular season champion and should prove a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State has a solid argument for the committee. The Broncos are getting hot late and are top-35 in NET rankings, KenPom, and strength of schedule. Nevada has a favorable final schedule. If the Wolf Pack win out their final regular season games, they should feel good about their chances. Utah State may need wins in its final two regular season games and a win or two in the MWC Tournament to feel secure. New Mexico is the classic story of a team failing to play its best basketball late in the season. The Lobos were ranked early on and one of the final teams to remain undefeated. However, their late season swoon could be forgiven by winning out the regular season finales against Boise State and SDSU.

