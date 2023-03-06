Massachusetts online sports betting is set to go live this Friday and there’s a WynnBet Mass promo code offer that any prospective bettor should consider. This offer includes two separate bonuses that can be earned by betting on games.

Players who sign up for this WynnBet Mass promo code offer will earn the chance to get a $50 sports bonus and a $100 bet credit. Pre-registering for an account only takes a few minutes.

Sports fans in the Bay State have had to sit on the sidelines for over a year, as bettors in neighboring New York and Connecticut gained access to online sports betting. Now, the state of Massachusetts is set to enter the game and WynnBet has a sizable pre-registration bonus available.

WynnBet Mass Promo Code Activates Up to $150 in Bonuses

WynnBet Massachusetts has opted to give players who pre-register a two-part offer. The mechanics of each part are a bit different, so it’s worth breaking down the details. The $50 sports bonus is an offer that you can earn by betting on games in any sports leagues. When you wager $250 in cumulative wagers after launch, you’ll earn the sports bonus, which you can withdraw as cash.

The second offer from WynnBet is a bet credit. This bet credit will convey win or lose when you place a wager of $100 or more on any betting market. That means if you wager $100 on the Celtics or Bruins to win this weekend, you’ll get a $100 bet credit even if they lose.

How to Use Our WynnBet Mass Promo Code

Signing up early for this WynnBet Mass promo code offer is well worth the time. It’ll only take a few minutes to pre-register, which will make you eligible to earn $150 in bonuses. Here’s how to pre-register for an account:

to apply our WynnBet Mass promo code. Input your name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Fill in your email address and password.

Accept a geolocation verification to confirm you are in Massachusetts.

After pre-registering, your account will become eligible for the sports bonus and bet credit. Finish registering on launch day and place the necessary wagers to collect your bonuses.

Huge Games the Next Few Weeks

The Boston sports scene remains as strong as ever. The Boston Celtics have been in the mix at the top of the Eastern Conference in the NBA. Meanwhile in the NHL, the Boston Bruins have looked like an unbeatable force throughout much of the regular season.

To make things even more interesting, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off next week. That means you’ll have a plethora of betting options for March Madness. As if that weren’t enough, the Major League Baseball season is just weeks away. Spring training games are underway and there are quite a few futures markets already available.

