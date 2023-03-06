The TGIF thing will be off the chain when MA sports betting becomes a reality on Friday, and the FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus offer will get you ready.

When you snag this FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus offer, you will receive $100 in bonus bets guaranteed. Simply sign up in advance, and you get the bets that you can place on launch day.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK Massachusetts GET THE OFFER 21+ and present in MA. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $100 BONUS BETS

PRE-REGISTRATION BET NOW

Players will be able to dive right in out of the gate because there is a strong sports betting slate on Friday. There are a number of NBA games along with a big college basketball schedule. When you add in the NHL, there are many betting possibilities. With this promotion, you will have a bankroll in hand and ready to use on the big day.

Click here to take advantage of the FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus offer that secures $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts Signup Bonus Offer Overview

Here’s what you need to know about this special offer. First, it is a pre-launch special, so it will be discontinued when the sportsbook opens for business. This means that you have just a few days to grab the offer before it expires. Secondly, this is a no-brainer because you are getting $100 in bonus bets without making any firm financial commitment of your own.

The bets can be placed on any sporting event, so you have options on that level. Plus, you can choose from the different bet types that are available before the game starts. When this offer is no longer available, they will replace it with an introductory bonus. Players that grab the pre-launch special now will also be able to score the full-blown welcome offer.

Accept This FanDuel Massachusetts Signup Bonus Offer

Complete this quick and easy process to take down your guaranteed bonus bet reward:

Most importantly, click this link or any of the other links that we are sharing today. This will provide instant eligibility for this special pre-launch promotion. When you reach the landing page, you will be opted in and eligible.

Then, follow the prompts to establish your account. You provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other essential identifying info. At the end of the process, your location is verified, and this is required by gaming regulators.

When those steps have been completed, your account will be established. The bonus bets will be become available on Friday. At that time, you can use the reward to place the wagers of your choice.

Download the mobile app if you don’t already have it. This will give you the flexibility to bet when you are out and about. In addition, you will be informed when in-app specials are introduced.

Established User Promotions

Your first bonuses will not be the last, because the account will continue to provide value over the long haul. They run specials for established users all the time, and they provide various different types of bankroll building opportunities. There are odds boosts, no-sweat parlays, pumped-up payout offers, bonus bet promotions, and other limited time offers that are based on current events.

Click here to grab the FanDuel Massachusetts signup bonus offer that hammers down $100 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK Massachusetts GET THE OFFER 21+ and present in MA. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $100 BONUS BETS

PRE-REGISTRATION BET NOW

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.