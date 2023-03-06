Massachusetts will activate its online sports betting platform in early March, but residents are already excited about a pre-registration promotion. That’s because a new BetMGM Mass promo guarantees every early sign-up a batch of bonus bets for the state’s launch.

In fact, by claiming that BetMGM Mass promo now, pre-registrants secure $200 of bonus bets when the state goes live. The links on this page make it all happen, activating that promotion and initiating pre-registration.

You really can’t beat the Bay State’s timing with their online sports betting launch. After all, you only get one launch, meaning one shot at slam-dunk bonuses like this. And Massachusetts residents get their one launch just in time for the NCAA Tournament. In other words, anyone claiming this promotion can use $200 of bonus bets on March Madness.

Click here to unlock a BetMGM Mass promo rewarding pre-registrants with $200 in bonus bets for when the state launches.

BetMGM Mass Promo Gifts Pre-Regs $200 in Bonus Bets

Between now and the Massachusetts online sports betting launch in early March, there will be lots of registration bonuses promoted. Most will only become available after the state goes live with its online platform. Others will require the sign-up to invest money or win a bet to earn their bonus. However, a BetMGM Mass promo is available right now and is a slam-dunk win for all pre-registrants. This promotion thanks early sign-ups by setting aside $200 in bonus bets for launch day. To activate this bonus offer, simply click any link on this page and register a first-time BetMGM Sportsbook account.

By signing up through our links, new users will find $200 in bonus bets ready for them when they login on launch day. That $200 appears in the form of eight $25 bonus bets. Subsequently, the player can employ those eight wagers on any available sports using any bet types. To clarify, everything from March Madness to UFC to auto-racing is on the table as wagering options. Additionally, you can create parlays, make moneyline wagers, bet on game/player props and much more. All of the money you win with those eight bets is as good as cash. Therefore, you can immediately choose to withdraw any or all of it, or reinvest it anywhere in the app.

Simple Guide Helps Activate BetMGM Mass Promo

Obviously, no one will ever be disappointed with $200 worth of bonus bets. However, this promotion even gets sweeter when you realize how easy it is to secure. We put together a simple four-step guide that walks you through the process headache-free:

or another link on this page to activate the BetMGM Mass promo. Subsequently, enter the personal info required to create a first-time sportsbook account. To clarify, this will include information like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, download the app, if you have not done so already.

Lastly, login when Massachusetts goes live with sports betting and claim your eight $25 bonus bets.

Mid-Major Schools Angling for NCAA Tourney Bids

March Madness is like no other sporting experience. It begins with the drama of Selection Sunday, which this year lands on March 12. Numerous bubble teams find out if their slippers fit for the big dance or watch their bubble burst. In the meantime, it is fun to analyze what teams the selection committee will choose on that fateful March Sunday evening. After all, some of these same teams could be those you bet on with the bonus bets from our BetMGM Mass promo.

We have seen over the years how difficult it can be for smaller mid-major teams to earn at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. However, we have also seen many of those that do make the most of their opportunity. This season only two mid-major teams can feel like locks for an at-large bid, should they require one. P

erennial powerhouses Gonzaga and St. Mary’s, out of the WCC, have both done enough to get spots. However, teams like Florida Atlantic and Charleston, which spent time in the Top-25, might still not have their tickets punched. Others, like North Texas and Oral Roberts, have huge late win streaks to their credit, but lack enough court time against top teams to feel confident. For all of these teams, their safest bets are to win their conference tournaments and earn the automatic bids. Although, of course, upsets happen all the time.

